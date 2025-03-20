Salt-N-Pepa Celebrate 35th Anniversary Of Blacks' Magic

(SAM) Salt-N-Pepa proudly celebrates the 35th anniversary of their iconic album Blacks' Magic. This record cemented their status as hip-hop pioneers and empowered generations with timeless messages of strength, independence, and self-expression.

Originally released in 1990, Blacks' Magic delivered five powerful singles - "Expression," "Let's Talk About Sex," "Independent," "You Showed Me," and "Do You Want Me" - each of which spoke to important cultural themes that remain relevant today. The album's lead single, "Expression," was notably produced by Cheryl "Salt" James herself, making her the first female MC to produce her own platinum record. Salt also produced the empowering anthem "Independent," which remains a declaration of self-sufficiency and empowerment.

"Blacks' Magic was about creating something meaningful that spoke to who we were as women, as artists, and as Black voices," said Cheryl "Salt" James. "It was empowering to produce tracks like 'Expression' and 'Independent' that encouraged self-love, independence, and boldness. We wanted our fans to feel seen and powerful."

Meanwhile, Sandra "Pepa" Denton played a pivotal role in amplifying the group's bold, unapologetic voice and signature style, helping Salt-N-Pepa become cultural icons recognized for their fearless image and empowering lyrics. As an outspoken advocate for female empowerment, Pepa has remained a vocal presence in entertainment and social causes, earning her continued respect as a trailblazer in the industry.

"Blacks' Magic was a celebration of women standing strong in their truth," said Sandra "Pepa" Denton. "We didn't shy away from topics people thought were taboo. We wanted to educate, uplift, and make people feel good. Looking back, I'm proud we did just that." Stream the album here

