Seth Walker Shares New Song 'Why The Worry'

(CMM) Seth Walker shares "Why The Worry," the third single and title track of the Asheville, NC-based singer/songwriter's forthcoming album, Why The Worry, due April 4 on Royal Potato Family. Co-written with longtime friend and collaborator Oliver Wood, the song is accompanied by an animated lyric video created by Miranda Peterson.
"I wrote this with Oliver Wood after hearing Willie Nelson speak of letting go of worry. It's maddening how much precious energy is wasted on this needless act, much of which is literally made up in our minds," explains Walker. "This song became my mantra after Hurricane Helene tore a hole through my homeland in North Carolina. The experience made me seriously consider abandoning the record, but by embracing the sentiment expressed in its lyrics, I eventually found my way back around."
Co-produced by Jano Rix (The Wood Brothers) and Brook Sutton, Why The Worry is Walker's 12th studio album. The 11-song collection features five songs penned by Walker, including the album's first single, "Up On The Mountain," currently no. 21 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart, the title track co-written with Wood and "Midway Girl," a joint effort with Ed Jurdi (Band Of Heathens).
Walker also offers renditions of six songs by musical influences both modern and vintage, among them a graceful reimagination of Michael Kiwanuka's "I'm Getting Ready," a gently funked reworking of the Bill Withers' deep cut "The Same Love That Made Me Laugh," and two J.J. Cale songs:"Hey Baby" and "Magnolia," delivered with a sanguine saunter of amble and ease. Also on the program are fellow Southern artists Al Green whose soul classic "Take Me To The River" is delivered with a distinctly reclined groove and Bobby Charles' seminal ode "I Must Be In A Good Place Now," which closes the record.
Why The Worry follows a string of critically acclaimed albums from Walker, garnering praise from NPR to The Washington Post. He has toured with The Mavericks, Marc Broussard, Ruthie Foster and Steep Canyon Rangers among others. Also an in-demand songwriter, he recently co-wrote "Moon & Stars" with Raul Malo - the title track to The Mavericks' 2024 album, sung as a duet with Sierra Ferrell. Walker gets back on the road later this month for headline dates throughout the spring.
