Sister Hazel's Lyrics for Life Event Raises Over $800K

(KG) Sister Hazel hosted the seventh annual Lyrics for Life - An Evening of Making Music Matter event on Saturday, March 08, 2025, in their hometown of Gainesville, FL. Presented by Rich and Carissa Blaser, the event raised more than $800,000 for Lyrics for Life's Camp Hazelnut, the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, and STOP! Children's Cancer in Gainesville, FL.

The unforgettable evening featured an intimate performance by Sister Hazel, with special guest appearances by Rick Springfield and Edwin McCain. Dr. William Slayton, a pediatric oncologist at the University of Florida and a key partner in the event, shared with attendees, "The cancer that took the life of lead singer Ken Block's brother, Jeffrey Block, has been nearly eliminated. Thanks to donations, doctors have now identified the 'fingerprints' of cancer-breakthrough research that not only has the potential to save the remaining 10%, but can also be applied to treating all types of cancer."

The event was made even more memorable thanks to the generous support of Verizon Business, the official After Party Sponsor, ensuring the celebration continued well into the night.

Since its founding, Lyrics for Life has raised more than $5 million to support children's cancer research and treatment. This includes a million in donations to STOP! Children's Cancer in Gainesville and over $600,000 for the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation. Additionally, the event has provided critical funding for organizations like the Children's Cancer Center in Tampa and Camp Sunshine in Atlanta.

Each year, more than 15,000 children under the age of 19 are diagnosed with cancer, highlighting the ongoing need for support. While survival rates have improved, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death by disease among children.

To learn more about Lyrics for Life and discover ways to contribute to this vital cause, visit https://www.lyricsforlife.org/.

