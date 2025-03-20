Swallow The Sun Share 'MelancHoly (Holy Edit)'

(FP) Finnish doom metal legends Swallow The Sun are back with a twist on their fan-favorite anthem, unveiling a growl-free version of "MelancHoly (Holy Edit)" from their highly anticipated digital deluxe edition album, 'Shining Dark Deluxe.'
This special edition invites fans into a deeper, more atmospheric experience, showcasing unique interpretations of select studio tracks that capture the band's signature melancholy and live energy.
Fresh off their North American conquest, Swallow The Sun is gearing up for a monumental European tour alongside Before The Dawn and Stam1na. This massive trek kicks off on April 14th in Antwerp, Belgium, and will thunder through major cities before closing in Hamburg, Germany on May 6th.
