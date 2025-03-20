Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Offshoot The Speaker Wars Share 'It Ain't Easy' Video

(FP) The Speaker Wars, the Texas based band featuring ex-Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch, and guitarist/vocalist Jon Christopher Davis, premiere the second video from their self titled debut album for the track "It Ain't Easy."

The music video was filmed in Denton, TX, by director Brad Osborne, who also directed their debut video for the track, "You Make Every Lie Come True." Stan Lynch, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, long-time drummer and founding member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, formed The Speaker Wars. After two decades of recording and touring multiple albums with The Heartbreakers, Stan moved to the other side of the recording console and shifted his focus to production and songwriting. Over the years, Stan has written and produced hits for artists in multiple genres, including the Eagles, Don Henley, Tim McGraw, The Mavericks, Ringo Starr, The Byrds, Toto, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds.

While writing in Nashville, a publisher introduced Stan to Texas singer-songwriter, Jon Christopher Davis, who was gathering material for a solo record on a major label. After accumulating an album's worth of songs, Jon abandoned working on a solo record and the two decided to start a band to perform the newly created material. Adding Jay Michael Smith on guitar, Brian Patterson on bass, Steve Ritter on percussion, and Jay Brown on keyboards, The Speaker Wars was born.

The band then headed into 5M Studios in Denton, TX, with co-producer Mike Pisterzi, and produced a full-length album. Upon hearing the material, Frontiers Records immediately signed the band, and their debut album is scheduled for release on May 30th.

Lynch says: "After my 20-year tenure with the Heartbreakers, I got a second act writing and producing. It was educational beyond measure to learn how to create music from the other side of the glass. Around this time, I met Jon Christopher Davis in Nashville, who casually mentioned that we should start a band - so here I am - in The Speaker Wars, and it's good to have my old job back. The guys in our new band know how to make great music, and I'm looking forward to another round."

