Akon Shares Emotional New Single 'Never Really Mattered'

(BMA) Akon is back with his heartfelt new single, "Never Really Mattered," dropping March 21st via Konvict Kulture. The track follows the viral success of "Akon's Beautiful Day," which amassed over 3.9 million TikTok creations and 2.8 billion views. A captivating blend of nostalgia and Akon's smooth vocals, "Never Really Mattered" samples Ready For The World's 80's classic "Love You Down," creating a soulful anthem about longing and deep emotional connection. Adding to the excitement, the accompanying video is set to premiere next week on MTV Live, MTVU, YO! MTV, BET Jams & BET Soul, and on the Paramount Times Square billboards, bringing Akon's signature sound and visuals to an even bigger stage.

This single and forthcoming video gives fans a second taste of Akon's highly anticipated album Not Guilty, set to release in June. As the second single from the upcoming album, "Never Really Mattered" builds on the momentum of Akon's recent release, Akon's Beautiful Day (The Remixes) EP, which featured high-energy collaborations with industry giants like David Guetta and Hypaton, alongside remixes from Marc Baigent, Tiedye, Nektunez, and NASTYNAS.

Akon continues to break records, further solidifying his place in music history. His viral hit "Akon's Beautiful Day," co-produced with Jkash, JR Rotem, and Phillip Phever, reimagines a moment from 10-year-old Jamaican student Rushawn Ewears, blending powerful vocals with a children's choir. The track made history as the only independent release to debut as the #1 most-added song at U.S. rhythmic radio in 2024. It surged to #8 on Mediabase's Rhythmic Airplay and earned major chart placements, including Top 20 on Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay, with a 244% streaming increase driven by top stations like KISS 108 Boston and SiriusXM Hits1. The official music video has surpassed 21 million views and earned prominent placements on OOH billboards and MTV LIVE.

Akon's influence extends far beyond his own hits-he played a key role in the rise of stars like Lady Gaga and T-Pain. Recently, Akon shared the stage with Burna Boy in Los Angeles and is set to perform with T-Pain at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater before kicking off his Akon Super Fan Tour across Asia. Additionally, Akon is co-producing the documentary Headliners Only with Kevin Hart and Hartbeat, expanding his global reach.

With the release of "Never Really Mattered," Akon sets the stage for the next phase of his extraordinary career. Building on the success of "Akon's Beautiful Day," this new single fuels growing anticipation for Not Guilty. As Akon continues to innovate and break boundaries, "Never Really Mattered" offers a compelling preview of the electrifying music ahead.

