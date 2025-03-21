Anberlin Surprise Fans With Reimagined Version 'Never Take Friendship Personal'

(The Syndicate) As Anberlin continues their celebration of Never Take Friendship Personal, the alternative outfit surprised fans this morning with the release of Nevertake, a reimagined version of quintessential album celebrating its twenty year anniversary, now featuring Matty Mullins on vocals.

To give fans a taste of what's to come, the band shared a music video for "A Day Late" earlier this month, directed by Jacob Moniz & Nate Young, the music video was filmed at the start of tour.

Vocalist Matty Mullins shares "'Never Take Friendship Personal' was the soundtrack to my life when I was 17. It shaped the most crucial years of my early music career. To now have the opportunity to step into the role of vocalist for the band that inspired me is beyond surreal. Re-recording this album with my own voice has been a full-circle moment and an absolute dream come true. We've poured our hearts into honoring the original while giving it new life, and I can't wait for both longtime fans and new listeners to experience it in this way." Stream the album here

After their highly anticipated performance at last year's When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV, featuring a surprise collaboration on stage with Stephen Christian, Anberlin announced they'll be hitting the road this Spring on a headlining tour to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Never Take Friendship Personal. In addition, Copeland will be joining them to perform In Motion in its entirety. The Dangerous Summer, Spitalfield and Madina Lake will also support on select dates.

