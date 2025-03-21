Bob Mould Rocks New Song On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

(BHM) Last night, Bob Mould tore up the stage on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a special performance of new song "When Your Heart Is Broken," off his highly anticipated new album Here We Go Crazy, out now.

"'When Your Heart Is Broken' is built from a familiar blueprint for my work: bright melodies, dark words, loud guitars," Mould explains. "It's one of the earliest songs written for Here We Go Crazy, and I added it to my Solo Electric set list in Fall 2022. Some nights, I would play 'Too Far Down', followed by 'When Your Heart Is Broken', then ask the audience: Which one of the two is heavier? To me, the musical urgency of 'When Your Heart Is Broken' is uplifting, the lyrical reflection offers redemption, and it's most certainly a song I can throw myself into when playing live."

Here We Go Crazy - which follows 2020's critically acclaimed Blue Hearts - was heralded at the top of the year by the premiere of the lead single and title track, "Here We Go Crazy," with anticipation further piqued by last month's follow-up, the turbulent second single "Neanderthal." "Here We Go Crazy" was hailed by The Guardian as "a muscular ripper [that] stands alongside Mould's best" and by Stereogum as "vintage Bob Mould - a concise power-pop jam with a soaring melody and a whole lot of muscle," the track was joined by an official music video directed by Gus Black (Phoebe Bridgers, Teddy Swims).

Produced by Mould at Chicago, IL's famed Electrical Audio in early 2024 and then finished and mixed at Oakland, CA's Tiny Telephone with longtime engineer Beau Sorenson, Here We Go Crazy once again features backing by the crack rhythm section of drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Jason Narducy. Together the trio bring a bracing attack to eleven new Bob Mould songs.

"On the surface, this is a group of straightforward guitar-pop songs. I'm refining my primary sound and style through simplicity, brevity, and clarity," Mould says. "Under the hood, there's a number of contrasting themes. Control and chaos, hypervigilance and helplessness, uncertainly and unconditional love."

Mould and band will mark the arrival of Here We Go Crazy stateside with US headline dates getting underway April 1st at San Diego, CA's Music Box SD and then traveling through mid-May. Highlights include stops at venues including Pioneertown, CA's Pappy & Harriet's (April 2nd), San Francisco, CA's The Fillmore (April 5th), Seattle, WA's Neptune Theatre (April 7th), St. Paul, MN's Palace Theatre (April 19th), Chicago, IL's Metro (April 25th-26th), Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club (May 2nd), New York City's Le Poisson Rouge (May 3rd), and Washington, DC's Black Cat (May 7th). Support comes from special guests including Craig Finn (April 1st-18th), Poster Children (April 19th), J. Robbins (band) (April 25th-May 10th) and Winged Wheel (May 11th).

BOB MOULD LIVE 2025

Apr 1st | San Diego, CA - Music Box *

Apr 2nd | Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's *

Apr 4th | Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom *

Apr 5th | San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

Apr 7th | Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre *

Apr 8th | Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom *

Apr 9th | Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

Apr 11th | Denver, CO - Marquis Theater * [sold out]

Apr 12th | Fort Collins, CO - Washington's *

Apr 14th | Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room *

Apr 15th | Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow Barn *

Apr 16th | Madison WI - Majestic Theatre *

Apr 18th | Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall *

Apr 19th | St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre +

Apr 25th | Chicago, IL - Metro ^

Apr 26th | Chicago, IL - Metro ^

Apr 27th | Detroit, MI - El Club ^

Apr 29th | Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop ^

Apr 30th | Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

May 2nd | Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club ^

May 3rd | New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge ^ [sold out]

May 4th | Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^

May 7th | Washington DC - Black Cat ^

May 9th | Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall ^

May 10th | Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Indy ^

May 11th | Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Beer Garden #



* = w/ special guest Craig Finn

+ = w/ special guests Poster Children

^ = w/ special guests J. Robbins (band)

# = w/ special guests Winged Wheel

