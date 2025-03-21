Bobby Rush And Kenny Wayne Shepherd Deliver 'Young Fashioned Ways' Album

(RCPMK) Three-time Grammy Award-winning blues legend Bobby Rush and five-time Grammy nominated singer/songwriter/guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd, drop their new spectacular collection of blues songs today titled "YOUNG FASHIONED WAYS." Written and recorded by the two artists together, Rush and Shepherd will embark on an upcoming 27-city U.S. tour in support of the new release starting April 25 in Kansas City, MO, with additional dates to be announced.

Born about 44 years apart, Rush and Shepherd joined forces at Royal Studios in Memphis, Tennessee for the sessions that led to "YOUNG FASHIONED WAYS," which includes 10 tracks featuring Shepherd's trademark guitar work and Rush's soulful vocals, rhythm guitar and harmonica.

The original compositions on "YOUNG FASHIONED WAYS" either found Shepherd specifically writing licks and melodies to Rush's lyrics, or Shepherd coming up with a riff or melody and Rush reaching into his satchel and pulling out lyrics that fit perfectly. For the tracks with a full band, the songs feature veteran blues and R&B musicians Steve Potts (drums), Charles Hodges (keyboards and B-3), Darryl "DJ" Pruitt" (bass), Doug Wolverton (trumpet) and Charlie Di Puma (saxophone). YOUNG FASHIONED WAYS also includes colorful re-inventions of four Rush songs - "40 Acres (How Long)," "G String," "Make Love to You" and "Uncle Esau."

Rush and Shepherd named the album "YOUNG FASHIONED WAYS" culminating from their mutual admiration of blues legend Muddy Waters, and the youthfulness of their pairing despite their wide age gap. The two artists also wrote a new version of Waters' "Young Fashioned Ways" based on Willie Dixon's original, re-titled the song "Young Ways," and included it on the album. Check out the album here

BOBBY RUSH & KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND U.S. TOUR DATES INCLUDE:

4/25/25 - Uptown Theatre - Kansas City, MO

4/26/25 - Civic Theatre - Peoria, IL

5/1/25 - TempleLive - Ft. Smith, AR

5/3/25 - Jazz Fest - New Orleans, LA

5/4/25 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

5/6/25 - Gillioz Theatre - Springfield, MO

5/7/25 - Astro - Omaha, NE

5/8/25 - TempleLive - Wichita, KS

5/9/25 - Paramount - Denver, CO

5/11/25 - Cheyenne Civic Center -Cheyenne, WY

5/13/25 - Avalon Theatre - Grand Junction, CO

5/14/25 - Capitol Theatre - Salt Lake City, UT

5/16/25 - Memorial Hall - Pueblo, CO

5/17/25 - Buffalo Thunder Casino - Santa Fe, NM

5/18/25 - Wild Horse Casino - Chandler, AZ

6/6/25 - Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

6/7/25 - River Spirit Casino - Tulsa, OK

8/15/25 - Hollywood Casino - Lawrenceburg, IN

8/16/25 - Fox City PAC - Appleton, WI

8/17/25 - Pantages Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

8/19/25 - Mayo Civic Center - Rochester, MN

8/21/25 - Sweetwater Pavilion - Fort Wayne, IN

8/22/25 - Four Winds Casino - New Buffalo, MI

8/23/25 - Lincoln State Park Amp - Lincoln City, IN

9/4/25 - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay -San Diego, CA

9/7/25 - Rhythm On The Vine Concert Series- Temecula, CA

9/8/25 - Uptown Theatre - Napa, CA

