.

Don McLean Remasters 3 Classic Albums

03-21-2025
Don McLean Remasters 3 Classic Albums

(2911) Legendary singer-songwriter Don McLean continues his legacy with the re-release of three remarkable albums, now available on CD and vinyl. These collections showcase McLean's distinctive storytelling and musical artistry, reaffirming his status as one of America's most treasured artists.

McLean's classic records, Don McLean Sings Marty Robbins (2001), Greatest Hits Live! At The Dominion Theatre (1982), and The Western Album (2003) have been remastered and returned to physical formats on vinyl and CD via BFD/Audium Nashville.

"It's incredible to see these albums getting new life," McLean shared. "The songs on these records hold deep meaning for me, and I'm grateful to BFD for helping make them available to longtime fans and a whole new generation of music lovers."

McLean's classic titles Believers, Chain Lightning, and Prime Time were re-released on February 7th. "Don McLean's catalog is so rich and diverse, and we're happy to continue the series of Don's reissues with these three unique albums -- and still more to come later this year," shares Jason Burger, Director, Label Management & Operations for Bob Frank Entertainment.

All reissued albums are available now at fanlink.tv/DonMcLeanReissues.

Related Stories
Don McLean Remasters 3 Classic Albums

Home Free Team With Don McLean for Reimagined 'Vincent'

Don McLean Releases New Single 'The Gypsy Road'

Don McLean To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut In March

Don McLean Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of 'Vincent' On Fall Tour

News > Don McLean

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Gene Simmons Cancels Several Tour Dates- Ivan Moody Joins The Funeral Portrait For 'Holy Water' Video- Guns N' Roses- More Additions To Vans Warped Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Reveal New Drummer- KISS Launching Audio Walking Tour- Damiano David Previews New Album With Late Night TV and L.A. Show- more

NSYNC and Vevo Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Bye Bye Bye' For 25th- Jack Harlow Teams With Doja Cat For 'Just Us'- Akon- more

Day In Country

Parker McCollum Announces Fall Tour Dates- Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'- Eric Church- more

Reviews

Lordi - Limited Deadition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items

Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974

Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant

Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More

Latest News

More Additions To Vans Warped Tour

Pop Evil Unleash 'Side Effect' Video

The Sword Reveal First European Tour Dates In A Decade

Watch The Wrecks' 'Speed' Video

Ivan Moody Joins The Funeral Portrait For 'Holy Water' Video

Peter Murphy Recruits Tool's Justin Chancellor For 'The Artroom Wonder'

Bobby Rush And Kenny Wayne Shepherd Deliver 'Young Fashioned Ways' Album

Bob Mould Rocks New Song On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon