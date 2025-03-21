Don McLean Remasters 3 Classic Albums

(2911) Legendary singer-songwriter Don McLean continues his legacy with the re-release of three remarkable albums, now available on CD and vinyl. These collections showcase McLean's distinctive storytelling and musical artistry, reaffirming his status as one of America's most treasured artists.
McLean's classic records, Don McLean Sings Marty Robbins (2001), Greatest Hits Live! At The Dominion Theatre (1982), and The Western Album (2003) have been remastered and returned to physical formats on vinyl and CD via BFD/Audium Nashville.
"It's incredible to see these albums getting new life," McLean shared. "The songs on these records hold deep meaning for me, and I'm grateful to BFD for helping make them available to longtime fans and a whole new generation of music lovers."
McLean's classic titles Believers, Chain Lightning, and Prime Time were re-released on February 7th. "Don McLean's catalog is so rich and diverse, and we're happy to continue the series of Don's reissues with these three unique albums -- and still more to come later this year," shares Jason Burger, Director, Label Management & Operations for Bob Frank Entertainment.
All reissued albums are available now at fanlink.tv/DonMcLeanReissues.
