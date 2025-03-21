George Jones: The Lost Nashville Sessions Goes Vinyl

(2911) With excitement peaking, George Jones: The Lost Nashville Sessions is now available on vinyl today, offering fans a different format for this long-awaited treasure trove of music from the legendary George Jones.
The record features fourteen tracks, blending beloved classics with rare gems from Jones' extensive catalog. Fans will recognize favorites like "The Race Is On," "The Grand Tour," "White Lightnin'," and "Tender Years." The collection also highlights lesser-known recordings of songs such as "She's Mine," "Four-O-Thirty-Three," and more, providing a fresh glimpse into Jones' iconic career.
Music truly is the gift that keeps on giving," says Nancy Jones. "This album is proof of that. Even after all these years, we're still able to bring new George Jones music to his fans and this time it's on vinyl! This collection features fourteen tracks, including fan favorites in fresh, previously unheard versions. These suckers are selling like wildfire at Walmart!"
Originally recorded by Jones in the 1970s for radio, these tracks have been carefully restored to twenty-first-century quality, preserving Jones' signature sound with subtle enhancements in instrumentation and background vocals.
These recordings were initially made exclusively for artist promotion, often completed in just one or two takes with an announcer's voice between songs. Once aired, the tapes were often discarded or destroyed by the stations. Country Rewind Records President and Executive Producer Thomas Gramuglia discovered the original boxed master tapes and recognized that true fans would appreciate hearing these timeless recordings despite their poor condition after years of neglect. With the help of co-executive producer Rex Allen Jr. and producer Paul Martin, George Jones: The Lost Nashville Sessions provides a unique collection of George Jones' music that showcases his emotional depth and lasting influence on country music.
Physical copies are available on CD at Walmart, on CD and Vinyl at Amazon (ad), and everywhere music is streamed! "
'George Jones: The Lost Nashville Sessions' track listing:
01. Window Up Above
02. I'll Share My World With You
02. The Race is On
04. The Grand Tour
05. Once You've Had The Best
06. Love Bug
07. She Thinks I Still Care
08. Four-O-Thirty-Three
09. The Honky Tonk Downstairs
10. A Picture Of Me Without You
11. Walk Through This World With Me
12. Tender Years
13. She's Mine
14. White Lightnin'
