Ghost Hounds And Lainey Wilson Share 'Before You Leave' Video

(BHM) Country roots-rock band Ghost Hounds is excited to unleash their fifth studio album, Almost Home via Gibson Records and have shared a video for their track "Before You Leave" featuring Lainey Wilson

On Almost Home, the band takes on the multifaceted concept of "home" by exploring what it means to build a life, find emotional grounding, and navigate the complex terrain of love and loss. The result is their most intimate and dynamic work, filled with scorching rock anthems and tender, soul-searching ballads.

Ahead of today's album release, Ghost Hounds shared a handful of tracks off the record, including "You'll Never Find Me,"--Top 10 at Country Radio (CDX), "She Runs Hot," and "Long Ride Home feat. Patty Griffin." The band has also been releasing stunning and cinematic music videos alongside the songs earning wide praise and support from acclaimed outlets such as CMT and Garden & Gun - who premiered the official music video for "She Runs Hot" last week.

Almost Home comes at a pivotal moment for the band, who, after years of hard-earned success and touring with rock legends like The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, Garth Brooks, and Guns N' Roses, have welcomed new members and evolved their sound. The band's lineup includes vocalist SAVNT, guitarist Tyler Chiarelli (formerly of Florida Georgia Line), fiddler Kristin Weber (Lorde, Margo Price, Dolly Parton), guitarist and main lyricist Thomas Tull, bassist Bennett Miller, keyboardist Joe Munroe, and drummer Sydney Driver. Together, they have shaped Almost Home into a powerful reflection of both personal and collective growth.

On Almost Home, Ghost Hounds have once again pushed the boundaries of their unique country roots-rock sound while staying true to the core of what has always made them unique-passion, storytelling, and musicianship.

Almost Home delves into the emotional highs and lows of a blue-collar couple's journey, exploring how they fall in love, build a life together, and eventually grow apart-not due to some catastrophic event, but simply because of the passage of time and the drifting of hearts.

The album's first single, "You'll Never Find Me," is a blistering anthem about a man post-breakup, declaring that he is irreplaceable. The track's arena-ready energy serves as a precursor to the album's complex emotional landscape. "House a Home," another standout, reflects the central theme of the album-what transforms a house into a home.

A deeply emotional moment on Almost Home comes in the form of the Patty Griffin cover, "Long Ride Home." A meditation on grief, the song features Griffin herself on vocals alongside SAVNT, blending two distinct voices to convey the bittersweet reality of losing a loved one. It's a song that captures the messy and complicated emotions of real-life loss.

Another standout track is "Before You Leave," featuring vocals from Lainey Wilson. The song captures the heart-wrenching emotions of parting ways after sharing a life and is a raw, emotional reflection on love, loss, and the pain of letting go.

The album was largely written by Tull before the band came together in the studio. Once together, the band collaborated to fully bring the tracks to life.

As the band moves forward, their journey is one of evolution-both as musicians and as people. Almost Home is a powerful testament to the complexity of relationships, the meaning of home, and the enduring spirit of rock & roll. It's a record that will resonate long after the final note fades.

