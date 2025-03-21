Hear Morgan Wallen's New Songs 'Just In Case' And 'I'm A Little Crazy'

(EBM) On the heels of announcing the May 16 release date for his upcoming album, I'm The Problem, Morgan Wallen is offering fans two new songs off the project, "Just In Case" and "I'm A Little Crazy;" the latter of which is the 37-song tracklist's closing number.

While "I'm A Little Crazy" is a quiet, self-reflective song that looks inward while examining the world outside, "Just In Case" offers a side that's equal parts self-assured and vulnerable, as Wallen balances moving on from a past love, while never fully letting go. Each song encapsulates what this next chapter will usher in for Wallen as he digs deeper; providing a glimpse into his life that feels more intimate, more grounded, and closer to his core.

"Just In Case" was written by Wallen, John Byron, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass and Alex Bak; and "I'm A Little Crazy," was written by Michael Hardy, Smith Ahnquist, Hunter Phelps and Jameson Rodgers. Both songs were produced by Joey Moi, with Charlie Handsome joining as co-producer for "Just In Case."

The release of "Just In Case" and "I'm A Little Crazy" rocketed I'm The Problem to the top of Apple's country albums chart this morning, with just six of 37 songs released, as "Just In Case" simultaneously tops the iTunes chart. The instant chart takeover left Forbes observing "all the excitement around his new tunes means all his album's smashes are bestsellers once more."

With I'm The Problem combining Wallen's country, cross and dirt-rock influences, the release will appropriately coincide with his inaugural, all-genre Sand In My Boots Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama May 16-18.

I'm The Problem on vinyl & CD will be available for purchase on MorganWallen.com and at Target. Additionally, exclusive I'm The Problem collector's edition vinyl featuring an opaque brown vinyl with a hunting ID and CD with a fishing ID will be available only at Target. Pre-order on Target.com now.

Wallen will perform songs off the upcoming album on NBC's Saturday Night Live next Saturday, March 29 when he returns as a musical guest.

The upcoming project sparked Wallen's 2025 I'm The Problem Tour. Kicking off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Wallen's 20-show run will include stops in Seattle, Washington; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario and more. With a second stop recently added in Madison, Wisconsin, Wallen's appearances will mark the first time an artist has played two consecutive nights at Camp Randall Stadium.

A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel join in direct support with Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson as first-of-three across select dates. Coupled with Wallen's Sand In My Boots Festival, these 21 shows are the only place to see the superstar in 2025.

Related Stories

Morgan Wallen To Preview 'I'm The Problem' With 2 New Songs Tonight

Stream Morgan Wallen's 'I'm The Problem'

Morgan Wallen Plots Tour In Support Of New Album 'I'm The Problem'

Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans With 'Smile'

News > Morgan Wallen