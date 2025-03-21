Ian Munsick and Flatland Cavalry's Cleto Cordero Share 'God Bless The West'

(EBM) When Ian Munsick moved to Nashville in pursuit of music more than 10 years ago, the Wyoming native was leaving behind more than just his home; he was walking away from a natural landscape whose ethereal beauty inspires him creatively like no other. Now, Munsick is sharing a wistful love letter to the West, alongside Flatland Cavalry's Cleto Cordero, with the release of "God Bless The West," available today.

Written by Munsick, Jeremy Spillman and Casey Beathard, and produced by Munsick, Spillman and Jared Conrad, "God Bless The West" is a longing tribute to the West, and a plea for the land to remain as wild as possible despite the demands of modern innovation.

"We all have that person and place we pray will always be there, untouched by the hands of time. That's what the West is for me," Munsick reflects. "Even though the people and the land are ever changing in this modern age, I hold onto the hope that the West will hold onto her rugged charm that draws us in."

"Always been a fan of Ian's good-vibe-energy and music so I was delighted to receive an invitation to record a song with him," Cordero shares. "He sent me the song on a Monday night. I listened while chopping onions for a dinner recipe. I immediately replied, sending him a video of me crying (from the onions) saying how much I loved the song and was grateful for the opportunity. We ended up recording it the very next morning with him at the desk which I found truly impressive: the man can write, play, sing, dance AND engineer!? Indeed, God hath blessed the West!"

On collaborating with Cordero, Munsick adds, "From Montana to Texas and California to the Mississippi, there really is no place on God's green earth like it. Turns out, Cleto Cordero from Flatland Cavalry feels the same. We may have grown up 1,000 miles apart, but the vastness of the West connects us... I have a feeling we aren't the only ones."

"God Bless The West" is the latest release off Munsick's upcoming third studio album, Eagle Feather, due April 18 via Warner Music Nashville. With the 2023 release of his sophomore album White Buffalo, Munsick spread the Rocky Mountain gospel with his raw, untamed depiction of the American West. With Eagle Feather, Munsick expands on the concepts of the land, people, culture and stories that inspire him.

While the white buffalo represents prosperity and rebirth, the eagle feather is inspired by the native symbol representing honor, strength and wisdom, and serves as a continuation of his sophomore project by highlighting Munsick's personal growth through life experiences and lessons learned that have shaped him into who he is.

Munsick is currently headlining his spring 2025 Horses Are Faster Tour featuring a rotating lineup of support including Colby Acuff, Avery Anna, Chayce Beckham, Bayker Blankenship, Kashus Culpepper, Hudson Westbrook and Jake Worthington. In 2024, Munsick opened on select dates of Lainey Wilson's Country's Cool Again Tour and supported Morgan Wallen on select dates of his record-setting One Night At A Time Tour.

Eagle Feather tracklisting (songwriters in parentheses):

1) Prairie Lament (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman)

2) Too Many Trees (Ian Munsick, Wynn Varble)

3) Horses Not Hearts (Andy Albert, Michael Tyler, Ben Stennis)

4) Eagle Feather (Ian Munsick, Stephen Wilson Jr.)

5) Grass In The Middle Of A Dirt Road (Ian Munsick, Jacob Davis, Josh Miller)

6) God Bless The West ft. Cleto Cordero (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Casey Beathard)

7) Caroline (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Phil O'Donnell)

8) Stampede ( Ian Munsick, Phil O'Donnell, Jeremy Spillman)

9) Prairie Lament ii (Ian Munsick)

10) Wolf Creek Road (Ian Munsick, Abram Dean, Jeremy Spillman)

11) Feather In My Hat ft. Lainey Wilson (Ian Munsick, Caitlyn Smith, Marc Scilbila)

12) Fixin' Me (Ian Munsick, Trannie Anderson, Jared Conrad)

13) Drink Around (Wyatt McCubbin, Travis Wood, Jared Kiem)

14) Made Her That Way (Ian Munsick)

15) Good Dogs & Sad Songs (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Rivers Rutherford)

16) Firewater (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Jeff Hyde)

17) Western Woman (Ian Munsick, Billy Montana, Randy Montana)

18) Cheyenne (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman)

19) Prairie Lament iii (Ian Munsick and Jeremy Spillman)

20) The Gate (Ian Munsick, Benjy Davis, Josh Kerr)

