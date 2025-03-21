Ivan Moody Joins The Funeral Portrait For 'Holy Water' Video

(SRO) The Funeral Portrait have unveiled the strikingly cinematic video for "Holy Water," that features Ivan Moody, lead singer of Five Finger Death Punch. "Holy Water" features Moody's powerful and distinctively rugged guest vocals and is taken from the deluxe edition of The Funeral Portrait's critically acclaimed second album Greetings From Suffocate City, out June 13 via Better Noise Music. "Holy Water" debuted at #21 on Billboard's "Mainstream Rock Tracks" chart at #21 and is now positioned at #14.

"Holy Water" is brought to life in a gothic-style video directed by Michael Lombardi of Better Noise Films, an affiliate of Better Noise Music. The video's narrative outlines the origin of how singer Lee Jennings got his power to ignite the souls of fans around the world. "We filmed Ivan Moody deep in the desert of Prescott, Arizona on top of a thousand-foot canyon," says Lombardi. "We then had to shoot The Funeral Portrait on a day off between shows in Philadelphia and New York City. This created a challenge in finding the epic gothic-style church location I needed. After scouting several locations, I ended up finding a phenomenal old and abandoned church in the Poconos in Pennsylvania."

"Filming the 'Holy Water' music video was an absolutely insane experience," declares singer Lee Jennings. "The production was on another level-every detail, every shot, just completely unreal. Michael Lombardi brought a vision to this that was bigger than we ever imagined, turning it into a full-on cinematic experience. And having Ivan Moody be a part of it? That was next level. His energy and presence took everything to a whole new dimension. We can't wait for everyone to see what we created-it's dark, intense, and something truly special."

The digital deluxe collection will include 24 songs, including "Holy Water" feat. Ivan Moody, songs from the Cassanova EP and the From Beyond The Abyss EP, as well as the recently released version of "Hearse for Two" feat. Lilith Czar and three brand new songs, "Skinny Lies," "Evergreen," and "Lost Boy." The vinyl and CD two-disc deluxe packages feature 21 tracks, one of which is exclusive to the physical formats ("Friends Like These").

"'Holy Water' has always been one of the most personal and cathartic songs I've ever written," explains THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT's Lee Jennings. "It's about confronting your darkest moments and finding the strength to cleanse yourself of the weight they carry. Seeing the connection it's made with fans, especially during our live shows, has been beyond powerful-watching the crowd scream the lyrics back at us is proof that music really can heal. Having Ivan Moody join us on this track took it to another level. His energy, passion, and personal story made him the perfect voice to help tell this chapter, and we couldn't be more honored to have him be part of it."

"Before our tour together, I wasn't too familiar with The Funeral Portrait's music, so I didn't know what to expect," says Ivan Moody. "But after watching them night after night, seeing how they commanded the stage and connected with the crowd, I was absolutely hooked. The passion, intensity, and raw emotion they bring to their performances make them one of the most exciting new bands out there. And Lee's voice? Absolutely incredible-one of my favorite new singers! We had talked about collaborating before the tour, but the timing never worked out. Then, while speeding down the highway, I heard 'Holy Water' on the radio and couldn't help but sing along. What an amazing track! It immediately brought back the idea of working together, so I hit up Lee about the possibility of me redoing the song with them. Luckily, he was all in-and here we are....the rest is history."

