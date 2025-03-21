j-hope Of BTS Shares 'Mona Lisa' Video

(fcc) j-hope of 21st century pop icons BTS unveiled a new solo digital single "MONA LISA," along with an accompanying music video today. Arriving just two weeks after the release of digital single "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)" on March 7, this new track continues to amplify the undeniable, wide-reaching appeal of its predecessor.

A hip-hop/R&B track, "MONA LISA" pays tribute to celebrating one's unique beauty. With its title inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's iconic masterpiece 'Mona Lisa,' the track likens the praise for the alluring person to the timeless masterpiece. It conveys that what truly moves someone is not external beauty, but rather the distinctive characteristics that make each person special.

In the track, j-hope seamlessly fuses hip-hop and R&B with a catchy, danceable groove and smooth, easy-listening melodies, creating a sound that feels both fresh and timeless. As the song builds, the chorus toward the end invites an infectious sing-along, amplifying the uplifting, feel-good atmosphere. With its smooth melodies and evocative lyrics, j-hope commands the track, exuding a sophisticated bravado with a sensual edge. j-hope participated in the production of the track, showcasing his continuously evolving artistry and musical prowess. Additionally, Blake Slatkin, known for collaborations with Charlie Puth, Sam Smith, Lizzo, and more, is credited on the track.

j-hope premiered "MONA LISA" with a first-ever live performance during the sold-out Brooklyn stop of his first solo world tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE in North America' at Barclays Center on March 13 & 14. Since its premiere, fan-captured footage of the performance has been going viral across social media, highlighting his smooth, effortlessly cool delivery that perfectly blends a laid-back attitude with a distinct hip vibe.

The music video was also unveiled to much anticipation alongside the track. It artistically brings the track to life with a performance-driven approach, showcasing hip-hop in a sleek, sophisticated flair along with a striking modern aesthetic. In the video, j-hope moves through a set, reminiscent of a contemporary art museum, embodying himself as a living work of art as he delivers his performance. The camera, following his dazzling movements in a fluid motion, makes the performance even more fascinating to watch. Meanwhile, the dynamic lighting effects accentuates his silhouettes, making the video a mesmerizing work of art that immerses viewers in its visual allure. j-hope's styling, adorned with glittery accents, radiates a luxurious and free-spirited vibe, elevating the overall aesthetic of the music video.

Following the easy-listening, dreamy sound of "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)," j-hope unveils yet another facet of his unique artistry with "MONA LISA," a track that exudes his smooth, laid-back charm. With this, j-hope expands his musical spectrum, solidifying his status as one of the most dynamic and sought-after global artists.

