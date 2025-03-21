.

03-21-2025
Jack Harlow Teams With Doja Cat For 'Just Us'

(AR) Jack Harlow releases new single "Just Us" feat. Doja Cat, out now via Generation Now/Atlantic Records. A collaboration by two of today's most influential hitmakers, "Just Us" is an upbeat track with cleverly seductive tongue-in-cheek bars.

The music video, directed by Neal Farmer, features a star-studded dinner party at Horses in Los Angeles with cameos from Matt Damon, John Mayer, PinkPantheress, Nicholas Braun, Taylor Rooks, Malcolm Todd, DJ Drama, and more. The song is produced by Hollywood Cole, Tay Keith, Angel Lopez, OjiVolta, and Dylan Graham.

The new single comes after Harlow released "Tranquility" and "Set You Free," as well as last week's announcement of his first RIAA Diamond certification for hit single "WHATS POPPIN."

