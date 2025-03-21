John Morgan Previews Carolina Blue With 'Kid Myself' Video

(BBR) Billboard's "Country Rookie of the Month" and MULTI #1 hit songwriter John Morgan today drops the final preview of his debut album, Carolina Blue, out April 25, with the stunning "Kid Myself." As his party starter smash "Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean)" surges into the Top 5 at country radio, the rising star's breathtaking track travels back to a regretful decision that cut a relationship short.

The final preview of Carolina Blue examines the tough but mature truth behind the past, pairing the tactful artist's distinctly bold, emotive vocal delivery and striking, unexpected lyricism. With a delicately thoughtful spin on words, "Kid Myself" was written by John, Tyler Hubbard (of Florida Georgia Line) and Jordan Schmidt (Morgan Wallen, HARDY, ERNEST).

"'Kid Myself' was the first time I ever wrote with Tyler Hubbard," John shares. "I was so nervous the night before because I knew I had to come into the writing room with a good idea, or he might never write with me again. Luckily, I threw out 'Kid Myself,' and Tyler and Jordan both loved it. This song is about my life before I moved to Nashville and a past relationship that might have been the one - had I been ready for it. Ultimately though, it's about forgiving yourself."

Lauded as an "accomplished songwriter" by People and "Music City Songwriting Star" by the Tennessean, the boldly gritty North Carolina native will deliver a tantalizing robust 12-track debut. A brilliantly curated collection of songs, the authentically humble and tenaciously driven powerhouse artist not only co-wrote every track and played every guitar, but he also co-produced it alongside Brent Anderson.

"Whether he's crafting a country ballad or riding a '90s-rock pulse, Morgan's work is consistently melodic, designed to hook a listener in a heartbeat" - Billboard

With "stadium-ready written all over him" (All Country News), the captivating entertainer will open for Chase Matthew, bring the heat to Tortuga Music Festival and Stagecoach, and hit the road with Kane Brown this year.

Carolina Blue Tracklisting:

1. Way Out Would (John Morgan, Will Bundy, Randy Montana)

2. Long Ride Home (John Morgan, Tully Kennedy, Kurt Allison, Lydia Vaughan)

3. Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean) (John Morgan, Brent Anderson, Will Bundy, Lydia Vaughan)*

4. One More Sunset (John Morgan, Will Bundy, Michael Dulaney)

5. I Know Better (John Morgan, Rocky Block, Will Bundy, Lydia Vaughan)

6. She'll Always Be (John Morgan, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Lydia Vaughan)

7. Carolina Blue (John Morgan, Smith Ahnquist, Will Bundy, Jeb Gipson)

8. Kid Myself (John Morgan, Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt)

9. Crickets (John Morgan, Zach Abend, Lydia Vaughan)

10. A Lot To Say About You (John Morgan, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Edwards)

11. Without 'Em (John Morgan, Austin Goodloe, Ben Hayslip)

12. How To Get Her (John Morgan, Brent Anderson, Will Bundy, Hunter Phelps)

Produced by John Morgan & Brent Anderson

*Produced by Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison & Tully Kennedy

Related Stories

John Morgan To Deliver 'Carolina Blue' Album In April

Jason Aldean Recruited By John Morgan For 'Friends Like That' (2024 In Review)

John Morgan Follows 'Friends Like That (Feat. Jason Aldean)' With 'I Know Better'

Jason Aldean Helps John Morgan Score At Radio With 'Friends Like That'

News > John Morgan