Jonas Brothers Share 'Love Me To Heaven' And Plot 20th Anniversary Tour

(Republic) Jonas Brothers return with new music today, releasing their latest single "Love Me To Heaven". This morning on Good Morning America, Jonas Brothers shared an exclusive touring announcement-this summer, they'll hit the road on their highly-anticipated "JONAS20: Living the Dream" Tour, performing in stadiums and arenas across North America.

The tour's title was inspired by the band's journey of living their dreams over the last 20 years-from performing in local malls in New Jersey to selling out stadiums and arenas around the world. Fans can visit jonasbrothers.com for more info and updates, and stay tuned for the official tour routing and on-sale details to be revealed this Sunday!

Co-written with GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and their frequent collaborator Justin Tranter, "Love Me To Heaven" is an anthemic celebration of love. The uplifting and catchy track features an '80s-inspired beat accentuated by shimmering keys, upbeat acoustic guitar, and a stadium-size chant, highlighting the brothers' vocals as they sing, "Could give me everything, but it ain't enough. You can't put a price on the human touch. I could be down, but you love me to heaven. Love me to heaven, babe!"

This Sunday, Jonas Brothers will celebrate 20 years of music, movies, memories, and more at the milestone JONASCON event, a one-of-a-kind fan experience taking place in their home state of New Jersey this Sunday, March 23rd at American Dream. The all-day event will feature live performances by the Jonas Brothers (featuring their original 2007 band), Nick Jonas, DNCE, All-American Rejects, Franklin Jonas, and more. The event will also include DJ sets, Q&A panels, fan activations, pop-up surprises, immersive experiences, and special guest appearances. A nod to their early days of mall performances, JONASCON will commemorate the band's incredible two decades and show their appreciation to the fans who have been with them from the beginning.

