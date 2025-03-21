Lukas Nelson Announces New Album With 'Ain't Done' Single

(SMN) Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Lukas Nelson will release his highly anticipated new album, American Romance, on June 20-his first solo project and first in partnership with Sony Music Nashville. Ahead of the release, his new song, "Ain't Done," is out today.

Of the track, Nelson shares, "I went through this period of self-reflection and George Harrison's song, 'All Things Must Pass,' was part of what got me through that moment. It gave me that understanding that it's not for us to know what comes next. Everything changes and nothing stays the same."

Produced by Grammy Award-winner Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker), American Romance cements Nelson as a singular artist, as he showcases his songwriting dexterity and country-blended sound in a way that feels both familiar and new. Across these twelve tracks, including collaborations with Sierra Ferrell and Stephen Wilson Jr., Nelson tells stories of his life on the road, detailing the joys, complexities, beauty and heartbreak he's encountered during his travels across the country.

Reflecting on the project, Nelson shares, "This album is the first chapter in a whole new era of my life as an artist. It's a love story to the country that raised me. Diners and highways that carried me through the joy and pain that led to the music you hear now."

In addition to Nelson and Jennings, the record also features special contributions from Anderson East ("Disappearing Light," producer) and SistaStrings ("Montana," cello and viola) as well as Matt Chamberlain (drums), Corey McCormick (bass), Marty Muse (dobro), Russ Pahl (pedal steel), Chris Powell (drums), Brian Whelan (acoustic guitar) and Eleanor Whitmore (fiddle).

