Melanie Martinez Releases Limited Edition Portals Deluxe Vinyl Box Set And Board Game

(Atlantic) Multiplatinum alternative-pop phenom Melanie Martinez celebrates the 2-year anniversary of her third studio album PORTALS with a limited edition deluxe vinyl box set and board game, shipping now via her official webstore and next week in limited quantities via walmart.com.

This release marks the first time the PORTALS deluxe album has been made available on vinyl and it offers tons of brand new, never before seen artwork. The vinyl is a milky-clear double LP featuring a gatefold with alternate album artwork and printed inner sleeves. Housed in the box is a 20 page lyric booklet with brand new artwork complementing the printed lyrics for the full deluxe album. The interior gatefold image opens up to reveal the game board for the first ever release of Portals the Game, which was created by Melanie herself. Orders placed via the Melanie Martinez official webstore also include a 12x12 Portals art card as well as extra original game scoring sheets (redemption codes will be sent upon release).

Hailed by Rolling Stone as an "effortlessly inventive, mature record" from "an artist unafraid to start from scratch and tackle complex, difficult ideas," PORTALS proved Melanie's highest charting debut on the Billboard 200 upon its March 2023 release, arriving at #2 with 142,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week - Martinez's third consecutive Billboard 200 Top 10 album debut. PORTALS further debuted at #1 on Billboard's Current Alternative Albums, Current Pop Albums, Top Album Sales, Current Album Sales, Internet Albums, Digital Albums, and Top Alternative/Rock Albums charts, along with a #2 debut on the Top Vinyl Albums chart. An instant global sensation, the album proved Martinez's first #1 album debut in Australia, also landing at #1 in New Zealand, #2 in the UK, #3 in Canada and Ireland, and top 10 chart placements in Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

PORTALS includes the hit singles, "VOID" and "DEATH," both of which made history as Martinez's first original songs to debut on the Billboard Hot 100. "DEATH" is joined by a cinematic companion video - directed, conceived, and costume designed by Martinez herself - which trended #1 on YouTube's Trending "Top Music Videos" chart and now boasts over 45 million official views. The track and its compelling companion visual earned praise from the likes of Billboard, which raved, "The avant-garde pop auteur creates bold, expansive worlds with each project...While the dramatic five-minute track can be connected to her artistic reawakening, the kinetic drums and electronic elements will also make listeners feel reborn, too."

The album saw Martinez embark on her widely sold-out PORTALS Tour, quickly followed by her first ever global arena tour, The Trilogy Tour, which included multiple sold-out nights at New York's Madison Square Garden. The latter outing saw the evolution of Martinez's alter ego "Cry Baby" performed live, featuring hits from all three of her groundbreaking Top 10 albums, Cry Baby, K-12, and PORTALS, which have together earned over 17 billion worldwide streams to date.

