NSYNC and Vevo Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Bye Bye Bye' For 25th

(BHM) *NSYNC and Vevo premiere a new episode of Footnotes, giving viewers an inside look at "Bye Bye Bye," the chart-topping hit from their record-breaking album No Strings Attached. The song remains a cultural staple and now marks its 25th anniversary with Vevo Footnotes.

The episode explains how the video was inspired by the album's cover art, featuring the band as puppets suspended by bungie cords on stage. It also covers how the video's popularity helped propel the album to debut #1 on the Billboard 200, selling a record-breaking 2.4 million copies in its first week-a milestone that stood until Adele's 25 in 2015. Additionally, it reveals that Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone perform their own stunts during the train scene. It also touches on Justin Timberlake's "easy" role in the video, the director's inspiration from 1951's 'Royal Wedding' with Fred Astaire and how JC Chasez's love of Robert De Niro's chase scene in Ronin inspired the car chase.

It also discusses famed choreographer Darrin Henson, known for his work with Britney Spears and The Spice Girls, who created the video's now-iconic dance routine. Henson, who was considering stepping away from music video choreography, was convinced by *NSYNC's manager to take on the project, and later that year won an MTV Video Music Award for Best Choreography. Finally, the episode reveals the resurgence of the song with Deadpool & Wolverine with Henson telling Forbes, "I'm happy to see that people are still tapped in, turned on, and tuned in to the 'Bye Bye Bye' dance. It's historical and legendary. I'm grateful to be witnessing it all."

Related Stories

News > NSYNC