Parker McCollum Announces Fall Tour Dates

(TPR) Parker McCollum is announcing Fall tour dates for his newly rebranded Emporium Presents, PARKER MCCOLLUM TOUR. The name change comes as McCollum leans on his roots - reflecting on the legacy he carved out for himself touring the Red Dirt Country scene in his home state of Texas.
Known for his captivating and explosive live shows, McCollum sets the standard of authenticity as he maintains the traditionalism of the Country genre while appealing to contemporary audiences.
Special guests for newly announced dates include Ashley Cooke, Corey Smith, Hudson Westbrook, Kameron Marlowe, Laci Kaye Booth and Vincent Mason.
McCollum will be taking the stage tonight for his third consecutive SOLD OUT show at the iconic RODEOHOUSTON. The evening will be one to remember as he gives the crowd one unforgettable concert experience.
Parker McCollum Tour Dates:
8.19.25
Highland, CA
Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
9.4.25
Lubbock, TX
United Supermarkets Arena
9.5.25
San Angelo, TX
CRC Roofers Coliseum
9.18.25
Baltimore, MD
Pier Six Pavilion
9.19.25
Charlotte, NC
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
9.20.25
Raleigh, NC
Red Hat Amphitheatre
9.25.25
Knoxville, TN
Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
9.26.25
Tallahassee, FL
Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
10.2.25
State College, PA
Bryce Jordan Center
10.4.25
Tinley Park, IL
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
10.9.25
St. Joseph, MO
St. Joseph Civic Arena
10.10.25
Sioux City, IA
Tyson Events Center
10.11.25
Grand Forks, ND
Ralph Engelstad Arena
10.16.25
Casper, WY
Ford Wyoming Center
10.17.25
Rapid City, SD
Summit Arena at The Monument
10.18.25
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck Event Center
