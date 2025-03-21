Rhiannon Rodriguez Introduces Herself With 'Pink Lemonade'

(OOOG) Rhiannon Rodriguez makes her official entrance into the music world with "Pink Lemonade", releasing today via Cosmica Artists. This bright and heartfelt track provides the first glimpse into her debut EP, Bittersweet, offering a sonic snapshot of youthful joy and deep friendship.

A playful fusion of bright piano melodies, breezy guitar riffs, and Rhiannon's velvety, jazz-kissed vocals, "Pink Lemonade" sparkles like golden-hour laughter between lifelong friends. "To love you is to love myself, and I can take on the world with just one hand," she sings, a love letter to the kind of friendships that feel like home.

"This was written about my closest friends and the experiences we've had staying up till 4 in the morning, laughing so hard that our stomachs and cheeks hurt until almost the next day," Rhiannon shares. "Those feelings are what I feel for them and how much I adore them."

At just 19 years old, Rhiannon is already carving out a unique creative path. Raised in a home where storytelling was second nature, she has explored multiple artistic disciplines from an early age. Her musical journey began with a song she composed at age 9, which her father, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, used in a short film. That early spark led her to a career in songwriting, earning her first official credit in the 2023 Spy Kids reboot. Now, she steps into the spotlight with music that seamlessly blends raw emotion, rich storytelling, and a dynamic, hands-on creative approach.

With "Pink Lemonade", Rhiannon invites listeners to step into her world-a place where music shimmers with feeling, visuals breathe with life, and every note holds a story waiting to unfold.

