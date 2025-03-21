SNL Alum Kyle Mooney Turns His Focus To Music With 'The Real Me'

(Orienteer) After a career in comedy culminating in his role as SNL cast member from 2013 until 2022, Kyle Mooney is ready to shed his comedic skin and introduce the real him: Kyle M, multidisciplinary artist and proud visionary behind his self-recorded debut album The Real Me.

The record reflects on Kyle's career shift and peeks behind the curtain into a singular artistic vision unbound by genre - you'll find rock, country, dance, R&B, and more.

Take a deeply personal trip back to Kyle's childhood home where his musical journey began in The Real Me mini-documentary - before the fame, before millions of views on YouTube as a member of the iconic online sketch group Good Neighbor, and before his successful turn as a director in A24's Y2K. The Real Me wants you to forget all of that - "I know I come off as a clown," Kyle M sings. "But... there's a real me deep down."

Stones Throw is proud to usher in this new era of Kyle M's artistry, hoping that the world will find this album incredibly creative and poetic. Vinyl is shipping now exclusively from Stones Throw with a wider release slated for late April. Stream the album here and watch "The Real Me" mini doc below

