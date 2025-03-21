SNL Alum Kyle Mooney Turns His Focus To Music With 'The Real Me'

(Orienteer) After a career in comedy culminating in his role as SNL cast member from 2013 until 2022, Kyle Mooney is ready to shed his comedic skin and introduce the real him: Kyle M, multidisciplinary artist and proud visionary behind his self-recorded debut album The Real Me.
The record reflects on Kyle's career shift and peeks behind the curtain into a singular artistic vision unbound by genre - you'll find rock, country, dance, R&B, and more.
Take a deeply personal trip back to Kyle's childhood home where his musical journey began in The Real Me mini-documentary - before the fame, before millions of views on YouTube as a member of the iconic online sketch group Good Neighbor, and before his successful turn as a director in A24's Y2K. The Real Me wants you to forget all of that - "I know I come off as a clown," Kyle M sings. "But... there's a real me deep down."
Stones Throw is proud to usher in this new era of Kyle M's artistry, hoping that the world will find this album incredibly creative and poetic. Vinyl is shipping now exclusively from Stones Throw with a wider release slated for late April. Stream the album here and watch "The Real Me" mini doc below
Blacklite District Inks 7-Figure Catalog Deal
Blacklite District Nears Milestone Of 1 Billion Streams
Kyle Gordon Goes Country With 'Girls Are The Best'
Singled Out: Chasing Airplanes' Constellations
Gene Simmons Cancels Several Tour Dates- Ivan Moody Joins The Funeral Portrait For 'Holy Water' Video- Guns N' Roses- More Additions To Vans Warped Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Reveal New Drummer- KISS Launching Audio Walking Tour- Damiano David Previews New Album With Late Night TV and L.A. Show- more
NSYNC and Vevo Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Bye Bye Bye' For 25th- Jack Harlow Teams With Doja Cat For 'Just Us'- Akon- more
Parker McCollum Announces Fall Tour Dates- Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'- Eric Church- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
More Additions To Vans Warped Tour
Pop Evil Unleash 'Side Effect' Video
The Sword Reveal First European Tour Dates In A Decade
Watch The Wrecks' 'Speed' Video
Ivan Moody Joins The Funeral Portrait For 'Holy Water' Video
Peter Murphy Recruits Tool's Justin Chancellor For 'The Artroom Wonder'
Bobby Rush And Kenny Wayne Shepherd Deliver 'Young Fashioned Ways' Album
Bob Mould Rocks New Song On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon