Stream Jada Kingdom's New Track 'G.A.D.'

(TTB) Multi-talented artist and Jamaican singer, songwriter, and producer Jada Kingdom makes a powerful statement with the release of her audacious new single, "G.A.D" an acronym for "Girls Are Drugs." - launched independently via Kingdom Mab.

Following the release of a snippet last week that has already inspired hundreds of social media fan video creations, Jada Kingdom's highly anticipated song "G.A.D" has officially arrived. The track features an exhilarating, guitar-driven production crafted by renowned Jamaican producer Yo Christon [Vybz Kartel, Sizzla, and Buju Banton] and transports listeners into an electrifying world of pop-punk, characterized by punchy guitar riffs, driving rhythms, and Jada's captivating vocal delivery.

In this bold release, Jada Kingdom not only showcases her fearless approach to blending genres but also takes significant steps in her musical evolution, proving that she is unafraid to push boundaries and explore uncharted territories. The combination of electric guitar instrumentation and Jada's captivating Jamaican patois creates a fresh and engaging fusion of modern dancehall and rock. The anthemic chorus, along with her infectious melodies, allows the song to shine as both a pop-punk anthem and a powerful commentary on a controversial topic that Jada, known as TWINKLE, felt compelled to address through her music.

"I've heard some guys saying 'Girls Are Drugs,' and honestly, that cracked me up! If you know me, you know I'm all about celebrating the gal dem and representing, so I had to speak up. If we're going with the whole girls-as-drugs idea, let's be real-some guys can get a bit too hooked [laughs]. It's funny how dudes often focus on women instead of taking a good look at themselves first. I had a blast making this song, and the playful controversy around it was all in good fun. One thing's for sure: I really went all out on that beat, and I hope you vibe a likkle bit to it," Jada shares in a statement to press.

"G.A.D" arrives just weeks following the success of "Only You" and Jada's hit, "Can't Tell Me That," which has been celebrated far and wide-including being featured on Spotify's 'Fever' playlist, Tidal's 'Dancehall Massive' playlist, and Pandora's 'Dancehall Queen' playlist, among many other accolades. Following her successful press run in NYC, Jada Kingdom is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of her next project, the long-awaited follow-up to her 2022 EP, New Motion. With even more surprises just around the corner, it's undeniable that this year is set to be monumental for the incredibly talented Miss Jada Kingdom.

