The Sword Reveal First European Tour Dates In A Decade

03-21-2025
(Speakeasy) The Sword have announced their first European tour dates since 2015, with the recently reunited band slating a trio of intimate club performances alongside festival appearances, including Copenhell, Freak Valley, and Tons of Rock.

The legendary Austin-based band announced their reunion earlier this year, bringing their signature blend of crushing heaviness and cosmic groove back to audiences who have long awaited their comeback.

JD Cronise, in conversation with Revolver, discussed The Sword's Levitation Festival performance as a turning point for the foursome, describing the experience as "like putting on a comfortable pair of sneakers." Kyle Shutt added: "I can't tell you what it means to see everyone's positive reception. It feels so good to see people out there almost more enthusiastic about the band than ever - it's something we'll never take for granted."

Prior to their European dates, the band will play a pair of Texas shows: April 10 at the Granada Theater (Dallas) and April 11 at Paper Tiger (San Antonio). Additional performances will be announced soon.

The Sword European Tour:
June 19 Copenhagen, DK Copenhell Festival
June 21 Netphen, DE Freak Valley Festival
June 22 Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje
June 25 Gothenburg, SE Monument
June 26 Stockholm, SE Slaktyrkan
June 28 Oslo, NO Tons of Rock Festival

