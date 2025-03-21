Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'

(The GreenRoom) Country hitmaker Thomas Rhett unveils his heartfelt track "What Could Go Right," featuring rising star Lanie Gardner. Originally featured on his critically acclaimed album ABOUT A WOMAN, the single's "ethereal dream-pop textures" and "intricate composition" (Holler) remain intact while Gardner's powerful vocal adds a new dimension, creating new perspective and emotional depth.

Co-written with Rocky Block, John Byron and Josh Kerr, Thomas Rhett wrote the song about the excitement and uncertainty that marked the beginning of his own relationship with his wife Lauren.

With their harmonies intertwined, Thomas Rhett and Gardner capture the vulnerability and hope at the heart of the track, inviting listeners to embrace the optimism of "What Could Go Right"-and the possibilities of love.

"In the back of my mind, I always envisioned 'What Could Go Right' being a feature on the album. When I first heard Lanie's cover of 'Dreams,' I started listening to her original music and became an instant fan. Her voice is incredible," says Thomas Rhett. "I immediately wondered 'what could that sound like on "What Could Go Right?"' So, we reached out to her, and she came over to my producer's house the very same day and absolutely nailed it. I'm so excited for her career. I think she's going to be an absolute superstar and I can't wait to watch her journey. I'm so glad she said yes to singing on this song with me."

"It's honestly unreal. I used to blast Thomas Rhett's songs in my car, singing at the top of my lungs, and now I'm sitting here hearing my voice alongside his on a track. That's just wild to me," Lanie Gardner comments. "TR has been one of those artists I've looked up to for so long-his songwriting, the way he brings so much heart into his music, and how he's shaped country music over the years. He's just one of the best to do it. Getting to be a part of this song with him has been such a full-circle moment, and I'm beyond grateful he thought of me for it. I can't wait for everyone to hear it!"

Since its release last August, Thomas Rhett's seventh studio album ABOUT A WOMAN has earned praise from fans and critics alike, dubbed a "genre-expanding" (Billboard) project that has been hailed as "his best work yet" (Country Living). ABOUT A WOMAN includes his chart-climbing current single "After All The Bars Are Closed," set to "definitely get you moving" and featuring a melody that "dovetails nicely with the strong lyrics Thomas Rhett has become known for when it comes to songwriting" (Forbes).

