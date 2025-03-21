Watch The Wrecks' 'Speed' Video

(Republic) The Wrecks are serving up a new music video for their recently released and electrifying new single "Speed." The music video made its broadcast premiere today on MTV Live, MTVU and MTV Biggest Pop, bringing the band's vision to screens worldwide.

Self directed by the band's frontman Nick Anderson, the band's new visual accompaniment to "Speed" brings to life the concept of living inside one's brain, and takes fans on a surreal journey inside the mind. Anderson brings to life the idea of existing within one's own mental universe, perfectly capturing the essence of the song. Anderson takes great pride in directing this video, believing it perfectly showcases his unique directorial style and execution.

"Speed" marks the highly anticipated arrival of the band's new project, INSIDE : set for release on April 11. This project serves as the first half of their upcoming full-length album.

Don't miss your chance to catch the band on their headline US tour this spring. Full routing below.

THE WRECKS INSIDE : OUTSIDE Spring Headline Tour 2025

April 18 - The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

April 20 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR

April 22 - Hollywood Theater - Vancouver, BC

April 23 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

April 25 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

April 26 - The Grand @ The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

April 27 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

April 29 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

April 30 - The Hawthorn - Saint Louis, MO

May 1 - First Ave - Minneapolis, MN

May 3 - Majestic Theater - Madison, WI

May 4 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

May 6 - Globe Iron - Cleveland, OH

May 7 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

May 8 - St. Andrews - Detroit, MI

May 10 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

May 11 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC

May 12 - Royale - Boston, MA

May 14 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

May 16 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

May 17 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

May 19 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

May 20 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

May 22 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA

May 23 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

May 24 - Emo's - Austin, TX

May 25 - Echo Lounge - Dallas, TX

May 27 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM

May 28 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

May 30 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

May 31 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

