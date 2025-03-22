Cole Phillips Previews New EP With 'West TX' Video

(AB) Rising country artist, Cole Phillips, releases his latest single, "West Tx," giving fans another taste of his highly anticipated new EP, Steel Toes and Texacos, set to arrive April 11 via RECORDS Nashville.

To celebrate the new track, Cole has also released the official music video for "West Tx", which is now live. The 20-year-old singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Bridge Creek, Oklahoma, is quickly carving his own path in country music with raw storytelling and an unmistakable grit. Drawing influences from traditional country legends like Hank Williams Jr. and David Allan Coe, as well as rock and red dirt icons including Metallica, Nirvana, Zach Bryan, and Cody Jinks, Cole blends authenticity with an edge that resonates deeply with listeners.

"West Tx" captures the restless spirit of a young man leaving behind heartache as he journeys through the Lone Star State, trading his problems for the open road. With evocative lyrics and Cole's signature husky delivery, the song paints a vivid picture of longing, regret, and self-discovery.

Cole burst onto the scene with his breakout single "Drinking Alone", which skyrocketed in popularity after going viral on TikTok, amassing millions of views and translating to over 50 million streams across DSPs. His storytelling prowess and undeniable talent have quickly established him as a standout voice in country music, earning him a growing and dedicated fanbase.

Cole co-wrote every track on the project, showcasing his ability to craft deeply personal and relatable songs that resonate with listeners. The project was produced by Trevor Thornton, leaning into a sound that blends classic country storytelling with a modern, red dirt edge.

"I wanted to tell my story the way I know how - through honest songs," shares Cole. "These songs are about where I come from, the people I've met, and the lessons I've learned along the way."

Steel Toes and Texacos Tracklist:

"Magnolias in May"(Brian Dunn, Daniel Ethridge, Shane Cole Phillips)

"American Dream" (Shane Cole Phillips)

"Back Full of Feathers" (Shane Cole Phillips, David DeVaul)

"West Tx" (Shane Cole Phillips, Patrick Lyons)

"Junk Drawer" (Autumn Marie Buysse, Ben Van Wraath, Shane Cole Phillips, Troy Cartwright)

