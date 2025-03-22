Crystal Waters Recruits ManyFew For New Song 'You & Me'

(BMA) Crystal Waters returns today with "You & Me", a powerhouse collaboration with Stockholm and London-based duo ManyFew. A radiant, instant-classic house anthem, it drives forward with a four-on-the-floor beat and deep, pulsing bass-an electrifying tribute to love's all-consuming rush. Waters' unmistakable, soulful vocals take center stage as she proclaims, "This time, love has got me blind / Now there's no one else in the world / There's only you and me." Bursting with infectious energy and timeless appeal, "You & Me" is set to unite audiences across dance floors around the globe.

Waters shares, "I've been working on my album for the past year, and I'm excited to present my first single! Working with ManyFew has given me the sound and direction I so wanted this project to take. It has some of the classic House sounds but with a new modern edge."

ManyFew exclaims, "We're absolutely buzzing to unleash 'You & Me' with the legendary Crystal Waters! Diving into this project has been such a joy and we've poured our hearts into creating something special and are so excited to finally share it with you all!"

Crystal Waters holds an iconic place in music history. Best known for timeless anthems like "Gypsy Woman (She's Homeless)" and "100% Pure Love", she also dominated European charts with "Destination Calabria" alongside Alex Gaudino. With six ASCAP Songwriter Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, and three American Music Award nominations, her influence continues to shape the dance music landscape. Boasting over 100M Spotify streams and 3.8M monthly listeners, Waters remains a dominant force in the genre.

Recognized by Mixmag as "one of the most influential women in dance music" and by Billboard as one of its most successful artists with 12 #1 Billboard Dance Chart hits, her legacy is undeniable. Even after 33 and 30 years, "Gypsy Woman" and "100% Pure Love" still captivate audiences, while her latest releases keep her at the forefront. "2B Luv" (remixed by Todd Terry & David Morales) cracked the UK Top 10, and "Dance Dance Dance" soared to #3 on the UK Commercial Club Chart, earning major airplay on KISS FM UK and SiriusXM.

Curated and hosted by Waters, her I AM HOUSE Radio show features an expertly curated selection of cutting-edge house tracks from around the world, showcasing her deep-rooted influence in the genre. In November, the show expanded its reach, joining SiriusXM Utopia and adding to its already 9.6 million monthly listeners across 65 stations in 30 countries. Now airing Saturdays at 7 PM ET, with replays on Sundays and Thursdays at 8 PM ET.

Related Stories

News > Crystal Waters