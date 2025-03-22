J Balvin Kicks Off Back to the Rayo North American Tour

(JONESWORKS) This past Thursday, March 20th, global music icon J Balvin officially kicked off his highly anticipated "Back to the Rayo" North American tour in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. J Balvin made his electrifying return to North American stages, captivating fans with his signature high-energy stage presence, chart-topping hits, and cutting-edge show design.

Next up, J Balvin will continue to ignite stages across the U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Miami, New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, before wrapping in Portland on May 17th.

The tour celebrates the success of J Balvin's latest album, Rayo, which earned a nomination for Best Música Urbana Album at the 2025 GRAMMYⓇ Awards, has amassed over 250M global streams, and continues to break records, with 'Doblexxo' featuring Feid reaching No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart-marking Balvin's record-extending 37th No. 1 on the chart.

From commanding the runway at Willy Chavarria's viral Paris Fashion Week Fall 2025 show, to delivering a show-stopping performance at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival featuring surprise guest Will Smith, to wrapping his 'Que Bueno Volver a Verte' headlining international tour this past summer which made monumental success with consecutive sold-out performances in Frankfurt, Milan, and Vienna- J Balvin continues to solidify his global dominance and break cultural barriers as a critically acclaimed musical powerhouse, visionary entrepreneur, and trendsetting fashion icon.

TOUR DATES:

March 22 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Arena

March 27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

March 28 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

March 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays center

April 03 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

April 04 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

April 05 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

April 07 - Montreal, CAN - Place Bell Arena

April 08 - Toronto, CAN - Scotiabank Arena

April 10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

April 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

April 19 - Mcallen, TX - Payne Arena

April 23 - Dallas, TX - Dickies Arena

April 24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

April 26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

May 01 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

May 03 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob Ultra Arena

May 04 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

May 08 - Ontario, CAN - Toyota Arena

May 09 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

May 10 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

May 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

May 16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

May 17 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

