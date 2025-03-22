J Balvin Kicks Off Back to the Rayo North American Tour

(JONESWORKS) This past Thursday, March 20th, global music icon J Balvin officially kicked off his highly anticipated "Back to the Rayo" North American tour in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. J Balvin made his electrifying return to North American stages, captivating fans with his signature high-energy stage presence, chart-topping hits, and cutting-edge show design.
Next up, J Balvin will continue to ignite stages across the U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Miami, New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, before wrapping in Portland on May 17th.
The tour celebrates the success of J Balvin's latest album, Rayo, which earned a nomination for Best Música Urbana Album at the 2025 GRAMMYⓇ Awards, has amassed over 250M global streams, and continues to break records, with 'Doblexxo' featuring Feid reaching No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart-marking Balvin's record-extending 37th No. 1 on the chart.
From commanding the runway at Willy Chavarria's viral Paris Fashion Week Fall 2025 show, to delivering a show-stopping performance at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival featuring surprise guest Will Smith, to wrapping his 'Que Bueno Volver a Verte' headlining international tour this past summer which made monumental success with consecutive sold-out performances in Frankfurt, Milan, and Vienna- J Balvin continues to solidify his global dominance and break cultural barriers as a critically acclaimed musical powerhouse, visionary entrepreneur, and trendsetting fashion icon.
TOUR DATES:
March 22 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Arena
March 27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
March 28 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena
March 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays center
April 03 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
April 04 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
April 05 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
April 07 - Montreal, CAN - Place Bell Arena
April 08 - Toronto, CAN - Scotiabank Arena
April 10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
April 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center
April 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
April 19 - Mcallen, TX - Payne Arena
April 23 - Dallas, TX - Dickies Arena
April 24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
April 26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
May 01 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
May 03 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob Ultra Arena
May 04 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
May 08 - Ontario, CAN - Toyota Arena
May 09 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
May 10 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
May 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
May 16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
May 17 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
