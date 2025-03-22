Jack Russell and Tracii Guns Record Store Day Vinyl Announced

(FP) Legendary duo Jack Russell and Tracii Guns helmed the mighty RUSSELL / GUNS up until Jack's untimely passing in August of 2024. They were accompanied by Johnny Martin, Shane Fitzgibbon, and Alessandro del Vecchio, and in January of 2024 released their debut LP, 'Medusa.'
Never before produced in vinyl format, this Record Store Day issue of 'Medusa' is the perfect opportunity to honor Jack and give the fans something special in his memory.
About the collaboration, Tracii shared the following: "Jack was one of the greatest rock voices of our generation. It was a total honor to play guitar on this, his final studio record."
For Jack Russell, this RUSELL / GUNS project represented a long-awaited return to recording and new music, coming seven years after the release of 'He Saw It Comin'' with Jack Russell's Great White. Without dwelling on the past and attempting to recreate the storied origins of the multi-platinum hard rock entity, Jack was excited to be moving forward and collaborating with the mighty Tracii Guns, an artist who has been experiencing a creative resurgence of his own.
On 'Medusa,' Jack and Tracii discovered a common thread in a collection of songs that draw from the bluesy power and heavy energy of their most celebrated material and roots yet were infused with a fresh, energetic drive and modern metallic production.
About the album, Jack previously commented, "It was so great making a record with Tracii! Initially, I had reservations about making this record, but in the end, it kicks ass."
'Medusa' is an album that showcases inspired artistic integrity and commitment to rock'n'roll from two extraordinary rock stars of the 80s and 90s.
