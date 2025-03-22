Jake Wesley Rogers Shares Live From A Lodge Performance Of 'Hot Gospel'

(Warner) Jake Wesley Rogers debuts the cathartic anthem "Hot Gospel" along with a video of a "Live From a Lodge" performance of the track. The hopeful track hails from the Missouri-born powerhouse's debut full-length album, In the Key of Love, arriving May 9.
"Hot Gospel" is a soaring pop song that offers up a little visceral release. Amid the driving drums, pounding piano, and swaying backup vocals, Jake urges anyone going through a tough time to throw up their hands, lift up their feet, and get carried away by whatever spirit moves them: "Do the hot gospel / Do the bad believer / Do the broken healer / Do the saint, do the spell / Do the heaven, do the hell / Baby, do the hot gospel / ... / Do the H-O-T G-O-S-P-E-L!"
The striking song is the third riveting glimpse of In the Key of Love following the soulful, celebratory, and subversive "God Bless" and the sparkling glam-rock triumph "Loser."
Jake will be taking his captivating live show to stages across North America, supporting Cyndi Lauper on her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour this summer, including a two-night finale at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. See the full list of dates below and purchase tickets HERE.
Discovered by hit songwriter Justin Tranter in 2020, Jake began his path to stardom the following year when Apple Music's Zane Lowe premiered "Middle of Love" and called him "wildly talented." That opinion was soon shared by countless tastemakers including People, Billboard, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, PAPER, and Vogue. He then made a whole new army of fans with: the release of 2021's Pluto EP, a run of North American tour dates supporting Panic! at the Disco, and unforgettable performances on Good Morning America, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.
In 2022, Rogers shared his Love EP, which included numerous standout tracks such as "Lavender Forever," "Hindsight," and "Dark Bird." In 2023, he hit the road to support Kesha on her North American tour, releasing the healing anthem "Window" around that time. Now, with an entire album's worth of new music on the horizon, Rogers returns to his mission of sharing a message of love, defiance, and - most importantly - hope.
Jake Wesley Rogers 2025 Tour Dates:
All dates supporting Cyndi Lauper
July 15 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 16 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 19 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
July 22 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 24 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 25 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 27 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug 1 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 5 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug 7 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug 9 - Kansas City, MO @ Azure Amphitheater
Aug 12 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green
Aug 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 17 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
Aug 19 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Aug 23 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater
Aug 24 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 26 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Aug 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Jake Wesley Rogers To Support Cyndi Lauper On Her Farewell Tour
Post Malone, Eddie Vedder, The War And Treaty, Jelly Roll Lead Reportin' For Duty Lineup
KISS To Reunite For Special Unmasked Performance?- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025- more
Gene Simmons Cancels Several Tour Dates- Ivan Moody Joins The Funeral Portrait For 'Holy Water' Video- Guns N' Roses- More Additions To Vans Warped Tour- more
NSYNC and Vevo Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Bye Bye Bye' For 25th- Jack Harlow Teams With Doja Cat For 'Just Us'- Akon- more
Parker McCollum Announces Fall Tour Dates- Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'- Eric Church- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
DED Team With Chris Motionless For 'Until I Die'
Paul McCartney Celebrates Wings' Venus and Mars Reissue With 4K Remastered Videos
Jack Russell and Tracii Guns Record Store Day Vinyl Announced
Tommy Emmanuel Shares 'Windy And Warm' Live Video
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025
Social Distortion Icon Mike Ness To Receive Special Honor
Hippie Death Cult Preview New Live Album With 'Toxic Annihilator' Video
Watch Dillon Francis and Albert Hype Go Pop Punk With Sorry My Love