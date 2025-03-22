Jake Wesley Rogers Shares Live From A Lodge Performance Of 'Hot Gospel'

(Warner) Jake Wesley Rogers debuts the cathartic anthem "Hot Gospel" along with a video of a "Live From a Lodge" performance of the track. The hopeful track hails from the Missouri-born powerhouse's debut full-length album, In the Key of Love, arriving May 9.

"Hot Gospel" is a soaring pop song that offers up a little visceral release. Amid the driving drums, pounding piano, and swaying backup vocals, Jake urges anyone going through a tough time to throw up their hands, lift up their feet, and get carried away by whatever spirit moves them: "Do the hot gospel / Do the bad believer / Do the broken healer / Do the saint, do the spell / Do the heaven, do the hell / Baby, do the hot gospel / ... / Do the H-O-T G-O-S-P-E-L!"

The striking song is the third riveting glimpse of In the Key of Love following the soulful, celebratory, and subversive "God Bless" and the sparkling glam-rock triumph "Loser."

Jake will be taking his captivating live show to stages across North America, supporting Cyndi Lauper on her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour this summer, including a two-night finale at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. See the full list of dates below and purchase tickets HERE.

Discovered by hit songwriter Justin Tranter in 2020, Jake began his path to stardom the following year when Apple Music's Zane Lowe premiered "Middle of Love" and called him "wildly talented." That opinion was soon shared by countless tastemakers including People, Billboard, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, PAPER, and Vogue. He then made a whole new army of fans with: the release of 2021's Pluto EP, a run of North American tour dates supporting Panic! at the Disco, and unforgettable performances on Good Morning America, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

In 2022, Rogers shared his Love EP, which included numerous standout tracks such as "Lavender Forever," "Hindsight," and "Dark Bird." In 2023, he hit the road to support Kesha on her North American tour, releasing the healing anthem "Window" around that time. Now, with an entire album's worth of new music on the horizon, Rogers returns to his mission of sharing a message of love, defiance, and - most importantly - hope.

Jake Wesley Rogers 2025 Tour Dates:

All dates supporting Cyndi Lauper

July 15 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 19 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

July 22 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 24 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 25 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 27 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug 1 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 5 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug 7 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug 9 - Kansas City, MO @ Azure Amphitheater

Aug 12 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green

Aug 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 17 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

Aug 19 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Aug 23 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater

Aug 24 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 26 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Aug 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Related Stories

Jake Wesley Rogers To Support Cyndi Lauper On Her Farewell Tour

Post Malone, Eddie Vedder, The War And Treaty, Jelly Roll Lead Reportin' For Duty Lineup

News > Jake Wesley Rogers