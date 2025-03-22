Japan's Music Industry Org CEIPA Rocks Los Angeles With Sold-Out Concert

(kelleemack) The Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association (CEIPA) made its debut in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 16, at the Peacock Theater with the sold-out matsuri'25: Japanese Music Experience LOS ANGELES supported by CEIPA x TOYOTA GROUP "MUSIC WAY PROJECT."

They previously announced the launch of the MUSIC WAY PROJECT on February 25 in partnership with the TOYOTA GROUP, which aims to support and drive the fundamental globalization and sustainable growth of the Japanese music industry. The project focuses on strengthening the footholds of high-profile events. This world-class J-pop concert, starring Ado, ATARASHII GAKKO!, and YOASOBI, demonstrated that the music industry organization has already laid the groundwork for a lasting presence in America.

A portion of ticket sales from the concert will go to L.A. wildfire recovery efforts through MusiCares. In addition to the sold-out concert, the matsuri'25: JP Music Industry Mixer, hosted by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Los Angeles, took place prior to the show, in the same venue. The event began with opening greetings from Yoshiko Tsuwaki, the executive director of JETRO Los Angeles, setting the tone for the evening's proceedings. Next, CEIPA presented an insightful overview of MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN (MAJ) with key contributions from Tatsuya Nomura, a CEIPA board member and Taro Kumabe, the executive director of CEIPA.

The "Music Festivals and Live Events: The Key to Japanese Artists' Success in the International Market" panel, moderated by Ryan J. Downey (Billboard, MTV, Loudwire), provided industry perspectives on how Japanese artists are establishing themselves in the global music scene, the logistical and financial hurdles of touring overseas, and the role of international partnerships and festival bookings in shaping their future.

Specifically, Tom Windish, the EVP of Wasserman Music, discussed the current landscape for Japanese artists touring in North America, highlighting both opportunities and challenges: "...there's a lot of different artists from Japan that are starting to tour globally a lot...the ticket sales are very strong, and they're playing, like, some of the coolest festivals in the world, like Coachella and Head in the Clouds. The challenges are...the cost and the visa."

Ellen Lu, the VP of Regional Festivals, Goldenvoice, shared a similar answer but different perspective, emphasizing the unique advantages Japanese artists have in the international market: "I would say one of the great advantages is that musicians from Japan are very open to working with and collaborating with anime or gaming... these artists are not just reaching fans that are music fans..."

Rob Kelso, the Dir. of U.S. Operations, Creativeman Productions, echoed an optimistic outlook, stressing the progress Japanese artists have made in overcoming language barriers: "It's all a positive thing. We've lost the excuse of how to speak English. Let's take advantage of it."

After the honorary panelists shared their knowledge, a heartfelt screening of video messages followed, featuring the artists themselves: Ado, ATARASHII GAKKO!, and YOASOBI.

"For matsuri'25, I have prepared an exclusive setlist and special stage production to showcase my performance... so please look forward to it." - Ado

"...to see Japanese music getting this kind of spotlight in 2025, to be just half a step ahead and leading the way... that makes me really happy." - ATARASHII GAKKO!

"We hope to pursue sharing the charm of YOASOBI with all the fans who are longing for us here in the U.S." - YOASOBI

This touching moment allowed attendees to connect with the artists, strengthening the sense of community and collaboration within the industry. The mixer then closed with a networking segment, bringing together Japanese and U.S. industry professionals in an environment that encouraged meaningful connections and deeper conversations.

Closing the night was a world-class performance from Japan's top musicians:

YOASOBI set the tone for the night with ikura's crystalline vocals cutting through Ayase's intricate production. Built on vivid storytelling and sharp melodies, their music transcended language, pulling the crowd into a unified chorus. From the pulse-racing "Idol" to the sweeping euphoria of "Yoru ni Kakeru (Into The Night)," every song unfolded with stunning visuals that added new layers to their sound. Their performance wasn't just a kaleidoscope of hits-it was a reminder of why they continue to push Japanese pop forward.

Then came ATARASHII GAKKO!, kicking things off with "Change" before launching straight into their signature mix of precision and chaos. In their modernized school uniforms, they stomped, sprinted, and threw themselves into sharp, unrelenting choreography. The fusion of traditional Japanese instruments with heavy-hitting beats sent shockwaves through the floor, with the crowd feeding off their relentless energy. They ended the set with "One Heart" performed for the first time-a raw, unfiltered moment that only made the night more electric.

Closing the night, Ado took the stage like a force of nature. From the opening cry of "Show" to the relentless drive of "Odo," her voice hit with an intensity that didn't just fill the room-it shook it. Every note landed with purpose, the sheer physicality of her vocals leaving the audience breathless. As the last echoes of her set faded, the crowd erupted, knowing they had witnessed something that wouldn't be easily forgotten.

A sold-out success, matsuri'25 wasn't just another festival-it was proof that Japan's next generation of artists isn't waiting for the world to catch up. They're already leading the charge.

matsuri'25 made a significant impact in the U.S., especially in L.A., with a sold-out event that showcased the global appeal of Japanese music. It also provided a platform for Japanese industry professionals to connect, fostering valuable networking opportunities and laying the groundwork for future collaborations and international business growth.

Performing Artists (*In Order of Performance)

YOASOBI is a unit that turns novels into music, consisting of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura. Their debut song, "Yoru ni Kakeru (Into The Night)," released in November 2019, became the first song in Japan's history to surpass 1.1 billion streams. In April 2023, their release "Idol" topped major global charts, including the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and Apple Music's Top 100: Global, setting groundbreaking records in J-pop history.

Domestically, they successfully completed their first-ever dome tour in the fall of 2024. In December, they launched their second Asia tour, further solidifying their presence as leading J-pop artists making waves on the global stage. Their remarkable success continues to shine in various arenas both in Japan and abroad.

Setlist:

Seventeen

The Blessing

UNDEAD

Tabun

The Brave

Monster

Into The Night

Blue

Idol

ATARASHII GAKKO!, the self-proclaimed "Youth Representative of Japan," have captured attention with their powerful dance performances and live shows, where every piece of choreography is created by the members themselves. Debuting globally in 2021 under 88rising, a label that promotes Asian culture worldwide, their track "OTONABLUE" went viral on TikTok, amassing over 3.3 billion views and 15 million+ followers across social media. In 2023, they performed at NHK's Kouhaku Uta-Gassen, and in 2024, they headlined the Gobi Stage at Coachella for two consecutive weeks. Additionally, they successfully completed a world tour, drawing a total of 110,000 fans across 26 cities worldwide and 7 cities in Japan, continuing to make waves both domestically and internationally.

Setlist:

Change

Fly High

Arigato

OTONABLUE

Toryanse

Free Yourself

WOO! GO!

Essa Hoisa

Tokyo Calling

NAINAINAI

One Heart

Ado, a 22-year-old utaite, burst onto the music scene in 2020 with her major debut single "Usseewa," which quickly became a cultural phenomenon. In February 2024, she embarked on her first world tour, "Wish," captivating fans worldwide. Just two months later, she made history as the first female solo artist to perform at Japan's National Stadium during the Ado SPECIAL LIVE 2024 "Shinzou."

Setlist:

Show

New Genesis

Usseewa

Lucky Bruto

Tot Musica

RuLe

Aish*te Aish*te Aish*te

Backlight

Episode X

Odo

