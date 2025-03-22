Jeannie Seely Celebrated with Three Reimagined Classics

(BN) Sony Music Publishing Nashville honors iconic country star Jeannie Seely this Women's History Month by bringing three reimagined songs to fans through collaborations with rising female country artists. The series, which launched on March 14 with "Let's Get Together" featuring Mae Estes, continues throughout March with the release of "Who Needs You" with Hannah Dasher and Tiera on the 21st and "Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)" with Madeline Edwards on the 28th.

Grand Ole Opry legend Jeannie Seely, known as 'Miss Country Soul,' has performed over 5,400 times on the Grand Ole Opry stage throughout her nearly 58-year tenure, more than any other country artist in the show's 100-year history. Her expansive career as a songwriter and performer began with her 1966 hit "Don't Touch Me" and continues to endure today, cementing her legacy as an influential mentor for female artists at the Opry and beyond.

Jeannie Seely said, "What an honor to be a part of this exciting new Sony Music Publishing Production with Chelsea Kent. It is one thing to have your old copyrights reinvented in a fresh light, but yet another to be included on the recordings as well! It has been a joy to work with some of the brightest and most talented young artists and musicians who are leading our industry into the future."

"We are honored to represent Jeannie Seely and her incredible catalog of songs. She is a genre-defining artist and songwriter who has continued to be one of the greatest mentors across multiple generations of country music. This project showcases our team's unique ability to bring value to our songwriters in innovative ways, and we are grateful for Jeannie's partnership on these exciting new releases," said Rusty Gaston, CEO, Sony Music Publishing Nashville.

Newly recorded by Mae Estes, the project's first release, "Let's Get Together," is an unreleased song written by Jeannie Seely and Glen Campbell. Discovered by SMP catalog expert Dale Bobo in Sony Music Publishing Nashville's tape room, this hidden gem has been revitalized through modern technology by engineer Jason Hall, enabling a new artist to join the recording.

Dropping on March 21, the second release, "Who Needs You," is a fun and rowdy track that's already an Opry favorite and is perfect for a girls' night out. Solely written by Jeannie Seely and recorded at Sony Tree Studio A, the track features Jeannie, Hannah Dasher and Tiera and is produced by multi-year ACM Electric Guitar Player of the Year Rob McNelley.

The final installment in the series arrives on March 28 with "Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)," featuring Seely and Opry Next inductee Madeline Edwards. Co-produced by Edwards and McNelley, the release brings a fresh perspective to the iconic R&B hit.

