Karley Scott Collins Finds Her 'American Boy'

(SMN) Rising country singer, songwriter, musician and producer Karley Scott Collins is finding love with an "American Boy," on her brand-new song, out now.
"I wrote this song about a night that I walked into a room, saw someone, and instantly thought 'I have to know this person,'" explains Collins. "I've always had a thing for old school James Dean-type of person who maybe has some tattoos, maybe rides a motorcycle. There was something about the electricity the first time we made eye contact that made me want to write a song."
Co-written with Alex Kline and Joybeth Taylor - and co-produced with Nathan Chapman - "American Boy" highlights Collins' emotional rasp as she celebrates the classic elements of a quintessential heartthrob with a wild side:
His heart's on his sleeve in that tattoo
My daddy don't like it but I do
He's a Levi jeans real McCoy
Yeah, I think I'm in love with an American boy
Named an artist to watch by the Nashville Briefing and a CMT Next Woman of Country, Collins will join Morgan Wade for select dates of her OBSESSED TOUR European leg, performing in the Netherlands, U.K., and Ireland. Collins was also recently announced as an opener on Keith Urban's 2025 HIGH AND ALIVE TOUR across the U.S. and Canada. Kicking off May 22 in Orange Beach, AL, Collins will support on more than 40 dates.
