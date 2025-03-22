.

Lil Nas X Throws Bash To Celebrate 'HOTBOX' And Delivers 'Lean On My Body'

(CR) On Thursday night Lil Nas X threw a huge bash at NYC's The Box to celebrate his current single "HOTBOX". Montero made his arrival in style as he rolled up to the party in a pink Tuscadero Jeep Wrangler.

Inside, guests sipped on custom cocktails with Chrome Horse Blanco tequila and got to shop the Vestiaire Collective closet stocked with a curated selection of pre-loved luxury pink fits. Lil Nas X collaborated with The Box to create an original show in their signature style, and then Nas himself jumped on stage to treat the crowd with the first live performance of "HOTBOX".

Lil Nas X is keeping the music coming with another new song, "LEAN ON MY BODY", out today. The song comes one week after "HOTBOX", which marked a pivotal moment in the new DREAMBOY era.

This new chapter is infused with joy, self-affirmation, and unapologetically taking up space as the most confident, buoyant, and carefree iteration of himself. "DREAMBOY", "BIG DUMMY", "SWISH" AND "RIGHT THERE" have all come together with "HOTBOX" to establish his exciting return and to show all the dynamic sides of Nas' one-of-a-kind artistry.

