Lil Nas X Throws Bash To Celebrate 'HOTBOX' And Delivers 'Lean On My Body'

(CR) On Thursday night Lil Nas X threw a huge bash at NYC's The Box to celebrate his current single "HOTBOX". Montero made his arrival in style as he rolled up to the party in a pink Tuscadero Jeep Wrangler.
Inside, guests sipped on custom cocktails with Chrome Horse Blanco tequila and got to shop the Vestiaire Collective closet stocked with a curated selection of pre-loved luxury pink fits. Lil Nas X collaborated with The Box to create an original show in their signature style, and then Nas himself jumped on stage to treat the crowd with the first live performance of "HOTBOX".
Lil Nas X is keeping the music coming with another new song, "LEAN ON MY BODY", out today. The song comes one week after "HOTBOX", which marked a pivotal moment in the new DREAMBOY era.
This new chapter is infused with joy, self-affirmation, and unapologetically taking up space as the most confident, buoyant, and carefree iteration of himself. "DREAMBOY", "BIG DUMMY", "SWISH" AND "RIGHT THERE" have all come together with "HOTBOX" to establish his exciting return and to show all the dynamic sides of Nas' one-of-a-kind artistry.
Lil Nas X Streaming 'HOTBOX' Video
Lil Nas X Surprises Fans With 'DREAMBOY'
Watch Lil Nas X's 'Light Again!' Video
KISS To Reunite For Special Unmasked Performance?- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025- more
Gene Simmons Cancels Several Tour Dates- Ivan Moody Joins The Funeral Portrait For 'Holy Water' Video- Guns N' Roses- More Additions To Vans Warped Tour- more
NSYNC and Vevo Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Bye Bye Bye' For 25th- Jack Harlow Teams With Doja Cat For 'Just Us'- Akon- more
Parker McCollum Announces Fall Tour Dates- Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'- Eric Church- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
DED Team With Chris Motionless For 'Until I Die'
Paul McCartney Celebrates Wings' Venus and Mars Reissue With 4K Remastered Videos
Jack Russell and Tracii Guns Record Store Day Vinyl Announced
Tommy Emmanuel Shares 'Windy And Warm' Live Video
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025
Social Distortion Icon Mike Ness To Receive Special Honor
Hippie Death Cult Preview New Live Album With 'Toxic Annihilator' Video
Watch Dillon Francis and Albert Hype Go Pop Punk With Sorry My Love