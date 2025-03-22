Maddox Batson Shares 'Girl In Green' Video As 'First Dance' EP Arrives

(EBM) Powered by a stunning year of early hits, rising country sensation Maddox Batson unveils his highly anticipated First Dance EP, available now via Prosper Entertainment/Warner Records. The multi-instrumental singer-songwriter continues to captivate audiences with his heartfelt storytelling and signature sound, building on a story which has already caught global attention.
With millions of streams to his name, Batson first connected with fans through his viral hits like "Tears In The River" and "I Wanna Know," showcasing raw talent and deep emotional resonance. His instinctive ability to blend classic country roots with a fresh, modern twist has made him one of the most exciting new voices in the genre today.
First Dance features seven tracks with the same youthful magnetism, including highlights like the single "Girl In Green." Showcasing his stunning signature style, Batson paints a cinematic picture on the catchy chorus, "Tell me, have you seen the girl in green? Felt like a movie, yes it could've been a dream."
On "Problem," soft spoken acoustic guitar fills the emotional gaps between slick snaps and buoyant beats. Dealing with the turbulence of a toxic relationship, Batson comes to an empowering realization on the unshakable refrain, "Baby, what you mad at me for? Maybe you're the problem." He shares a perceptive fusion of spirit and soul on the moving "God Talkin'," and then, there's the romantic clarity of "It Was You." Loose acoustic guitar underlines his emotionally charged hook, "The one thing I've been missing, it was you." Full track listing below.
Setting the stage for First Dance, Batson's new EP arrives after the standout "I Don't Like You Anymore." The latter is approaching 1 million Spotify streams and 2.6 million YouTube views on its accompanying music video. It follows in the wake of the buzzing "X's," which has already amassed over 5.7 million Spotify streams in addition to 11 million YouTube views on the music video.
This spring, the charismatic singer-songwriter and performer is set to hit the road once again with headlining tour dates in New York City, Dallas, Chicago and more, along with a performance at Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, CA. Following high demand, Batson upgraded venues across the country with limited tickets remaining. This fall, he's set to join one of country's biggest stars, supporting Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind Tour.
In a short time, Batson has skyrocketed to the forefront of country music fueled by a series of popular independent singles. Born just north of Nashville, Tenn. and raised in Birmingham, Ala., the now 15-year-old developed a fervent passion for music as a kid. Eventually, he cultivated a sharp signature style by infusing classic country storytelling and swagger with southern rock energy, pop palatability and distinctive grooves. With cuts like a current Lana Del Rey and Quavo single "Tough," the "Tears In The River" singer will soon make his debut on the Grand Ole Opry Stage on March 26, 2025.
Maddox Batson's First Dance EP Credits
1. I Don't Like You Anymore
Written by: Maddox Batson, Hunter Phelps, David Garcia and Ashley Gorley
Produced by: David Garcia
2. Girl In Green
Written by: Maddox Batson, Peter Fenn and Sam Romans
Produced by: Peter Fenn
3. X's
Written by: Maddox Batson, Benjamin Negrin, Elysse Yulo, Jaxson Free, Josh Dorr and Nick Bailey
Produced by: Nick Bailey
4. God Talkin'
Written by: Maddox Batson, Josh Dorr, Elysse Yulo, Tiggi, Ned Cameron and Hallie Hertrick
Produced by: Ned Cameron and Tiggi
5. Problem
Written by: Maddox Batson, Johnny Simpson, Dan Henig, JKash, Jake Torrey and Sean Cook
Produced by: Johnny Simpson, JKash and Sean Cook
6. It Was You
Written by: Maddox Batson, Andy Sheridan Josh Dorr
Produced by: Andy Sheridan
7. Southbound
Written by: Maddox Batson, Benjamin Negrin, Nick Bailey, Brett Truitt, Josh Dorr and Elysse Yulo
Produced by: Nick Bailey and Brett Truitt
Tour Routing:
March 28 Columbus, OH The Bluestone*
March 29 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom*
March 30 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room*
April 4 Rosemont, IL Joe's Live*
April 5 Rootstown, OH Dusty Armadillo*
April 6 New York, NY Irving Plaza*
April 9 Savannah, GA Victory North*
April 10 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall*
April 11 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre*
April 13 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall*
April 17 Dallas, TX House of Blues*
April 18 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs *
April 19 Austin, TX Emo's Austin *
April 22 Denver, CO Summit
April 24 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom*
April 26 Indio, CA Stagecoach Music Festival
Sept 11 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center^
Sept 13 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena^
Oct 16 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casio Amphitheatre^
Oct 17 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena^
Oct 18 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center^
*SOLD OUT
^Lainey Wilson Support Dates
Maddox Batson Shares 'I Don't Like You Anymore' Video
14-Year-Old Country Star Maddox Batson Shares 'Southbound' Video
KISS To Reunite For Special Unmasked Performance?- Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025- more
Gene Simmons Cancels Several Tour Dates- Ivan Moody Joins The Funeral Portrait For 'Holy Water' Video- Guns N' Roses- More Additions To Vans Warped Tour- more
NSYNC and Vevo Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Bye Bye Bye' For 25th- Jack Harlow Teams With Doja Cat For 'Just Us'- Akon- more
Parker McCollum Announces Fall Tour Dates- Thomas Rhett Teams With Lanie Gardner For 'What Could Go Right'- Eric Church- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Jethro Tull - Curious Ruminant
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
DED Team With Chris Motionless For 'Until I Die'
Paul McCartney Celebrates Wings' Venus and Mars Reissue With 4K Remastered Videos
Jack Russell and Tracii Guns Record Store Day Vinyl Announced
Tommy Emmanuel Shares 'Windy And Warm' Live Video
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Lines Up Second Rare Live Performance For 2025
Social Distortion Icon Mike Ness To Receive Special Honor
Hippie Death Cult Preview New Live Album With 'Toxic Annihilator' Video
Watch Dillon Francis and Albert Hype Go Pop Punk With Sorry My Love