Never-Before-Heard Dan Seals Song Set For Release

(117) The estate of beloved country music hitmaker and Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Dan Seals, has partnered with Nashville-based record label Melody Place. The first release is a never-before-heard recording by the late singer with a song called "Steal A Little Thunder" which was penned by his late brother, Seals & Crofts' Jim Seals along with Brian Whitcomb. The song, releasing April 4, is available for pre-save here.
"Steal A Little Thunder" will appeal to music lovers of all ages, evoking the nostalgia of Yacht Rock mixed with the quality songwriting genetics of the Texas-bred Seals family. Jim Seals and Seals & Crofts played an integral role in creating the pop subgenre, which his younger brother, England Dan & John Ford Coley came to perfect in the late '70s.
After the latter duo's breakup, Dan Seals went on to become a country solo powerhouse, launching eleven songs to the top of the charts and crossing over the leagues of fans he had built in pop music to the country genre - contributing to what became the massive boom of country music in the '80s and '90s.
The release on April 4 is just the tip of the iceberg. expect more major news - and releases - in the coming weeks.
