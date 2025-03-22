Paul McCartney Celebrates Wings' Venus and Mars Reissue With 4K Remastered Videos

(NLM) MPL and UMe commemorate the 50th anniversary of Wings' fourth studio album Venus and Mars with a half speed master edition and Dolby ATMOS mix. In celebration of the release, live music videos of Wings performing "Letting Go" and "Rockshow" during the 1975 Wings Over The World tour, featuring Paul and Linda McCartney, Denny Laine, Jimmy McCulloch and Joe English, have been remastered in 4K.

One of the world's most beloved rock outfits, Wings came to define the era of 1970s arena rock, while dominating the airwaves with no fewer than 14 US Top 10 hits and 12 Top 10 hits in the UK. Following their 1973 masterpiece Band on the Run, Venus and Mars would represent another peak of Wings' creative and commercial heyday. The band's fourth studio album, it was released on May 27th 1975 ahead of the legendary Wings Over the World tour. Preceded by the US Number One single "Listen To What The Man Said" and featuring "Letting Go", a fan favorite in Paul's live set to this day, Venus and Mars hit Number One in the album charts on both sides of the Atlantic and went on to sell over 4 million copies worldwide.

50 years since the album's original release, Venus and Mars has received critical acclaim anew, described "ingenious" in a 9/10 review in Uncut Magazine and "rifftastic tunes that juggle his melodic gifts and pop smarts with the desire to rock out" by MOJO.

This special 50th anniversary vinyl edition was cut at half speed using a high-resolution transfer of the original master tapes from 1975 by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. The album is presented as a meticulous reproduction of the original UK pressing, with recreations of the original "Venus and Mars are alright tonight" circular sticker and "comparative sizes of sun and planets" bookmark sticker, and comes with two posters with photography by Aubrey Powell and Sylvia de Swaan. The iconic album artwork by Hipgnosis has been meticulously recreated and presented in a gatefold sleeve.

Venus and Mars is also now available in Dolby ATMOS for the first time, newly mixed by Giles Martin and Steve Orchard.

Less than one year after Band on the Run's release, the first recording sessions for Venus and Mars took place in November 1974, and featured a revamped Wings line-up. Following the departure of Denny Seiwell and Henry McCullough on the eve of the Band on the Run sessions in Lagos, Paul and Linda McCartney and Denny Laine were now joined by guitarist Jimmy McCulloch and drummer Geoff Britton. After recording "Letting Go", "Medicine Jar" and "Love In Song" at Abbey Road Studios, Wings left London for New Orleans' Sea Saint Studios, facing another unexpected line-up shift with Geoff Britton's exit, recruiting Joe English to complete the album.

In tandem with Venus and Mars' topping the charts worldwide, the album's predecessor Band on the Run was continuing to build its global multi-platinum popularity. With a powerful new line-up solidified, Wings' response to the overwhelming demand surrounding them was to launch the Wings Over the World tour - a 65-date run of shows starting in 1975 and stretching into October 1976.

The first Wings release for 2025, Venus and Mars follows 2024's theatrical release of the rare Wings live-in-studio performance film One Hand Clapping and its accompanying album landing in the Best of 2024 lists of Billboard, Uproxx and the Los Angeles Times, as well as last year's 50th anniversary edition of Band on the Run.

Looking ahead, the new book WINGS: The Story of a Band on the Run, will be published on November 4th, 2025 - a landmark account of Paul's triumphant musical reinvention in the 1970s and the rise of one of the decade's most iconic and vital bands. More exciting celebratory Wings activity and announcements are soon set to follow.

Side One

Venus and Mars

Rock Show

Love in Song

You Gave Me the Answer

Magneto and Titanium Man

Letting Go

Side Two

Venus and Mars - Reprise

Spirits of Ancient Egypt

Medicine Jar

Call Me Back Again

Listen to What the Man Said

Treat Her Gently - Lonely Old People

Crossroads

Venus and Mars is available to stream in Dolby ATMOS.

