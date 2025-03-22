Rob49 Shares 'WTHELLY' Video To announce New Album

(IC) Rising rap star Rob49 releases his first single of the year, "WTHELLY," following the buzzworthy release of "On Sight" late last year. After weeks of viral social media anticipation, "WTHELLY" is officially here, giving fans exactly what they've been waiting for.
Alongside the single, Rob49 has also officially announced his highly anticipated new album, Let Me Fly, set to drop in Spring 2025. He unveiled the news with a cinematic trailer narrated by New Orleans rap legend Birdman, further cementing his status as one of the hottest rising stars in the game.
"I can't wait for my fans to hear the new music. I feel like I took my time to really capture the artist I am and where I want to go with my music. There's going to be something on there for any mood you're in," says Rob49.
"WTHELLY" arrives with a high-energy music video, showcasing Rob49's signature fast lifestyle-stacks of cash, exotic cars, stunning women, and the electrifying world of a rap superstar. The infectious track features Rob's unmistakable flow and flex-heavy bars, delivering quotable moments like:
"New bae Jersey, I might buy a Birkin, WTHelly"
"Girl yo boyfriend nerdy, he a bum for certain, WTHelly"
"Bae I'm young and rich, big 49 a splurger, WTHelly"
Hailing from New Orleans, Rob49 has quickly become a fan favorite and one of rap's biggest rising stars. His resume speaks for itself-he's collaborated with some of the most influential names in hip-hop, including Travis Scott, Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and more. He recently just received his second RIAA Certified Gold record, "Mama," following the Gold certification of "Vulture Island V2." With Let Me Fly on the horizon, Rob49 is proving he's only getting started.
