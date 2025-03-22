The Knocks and Dragonette Team Up For 'Revelation' Album

(GA) New York City electronic duo The Knocks and Canadian electro-pop powerhouse artist Dragonette (aka Martina Sorbara) announce their debut collaborative album Revelation to be released on June 6th via Neon Gold Records / Futures / Virgin.
Along with the announcement, they reveal the third installment of their collaborative journey entitled "Foolish Pleasure", after earlier releasing "Revelation" and "The Hero". Once again, they deliver a match made in dance-pop heaven. This new era is set in a 1980's corporate liminal space at the fictional company Revelation Technologies, with Aquaria (RuPaul's Drag Race winner) being the muse. The campaign is a satirical look at the homogenization of marketing and art in the modern landscape, presented through the lens of "executives" selling magic pill products by way of corporate doublespeak and overt sales tactics. This collaboration is a follow-up to The Knocks & Dragonette's 2019 GRAMMY-nominated single "Slow Song."
Revelation Technologies' official spokesperson says: "Have you ever wondered if you're having enough fun? Well, are you?! Here at Revelation Technologies, we say more is more when it comes to pleasure. Mark your calendars for March 21st when our new product Foolish Pleasure can be yours. One click on the link and you will have all the foolish pleasure you'll ever need."
Dragonette (aka Martina Sorbara) adds: "This song started off so differently than it ended up. In fact, I don't think any single vocal from the original idea stayed in the final version. But the feeling and the emotion of it was always the same. I think everyone can relate at some point to the sense that work and stress and responsibilities have taken over your life and it can reach the point that the pursuit of adventure and spontaneity feels like necessary medicine."
Stay tuned for more songs to be revealed by Revelation Technologies. Please keep a close eye on The Knocks & Dragonette and the muse Aquaria, and get ready for the big reveal on June 6th.
