Trey Calloway Gets Animated For 'The Ballad Of Righteous And Wrong'

(2911) Trey Calloway releases his latest single, "The Ballad Of Righteous And Wrong," along with an animated lyric video. Written by Trey Calloway, Greg Wilson, and Hal ODell, and produced by Grady Saxman, the song brings a modern edge while evoking the spirit of classics such as "Pancho & Lefty," "Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald," and "El Paso," set in a world that would fit seamlessly into any Taylor Sheridan drama.
With its strong storytelling, evocative melody, and rich production, "The Ballad Of Righteous And Wrong" explores the enduring conflict between justice and morality, drawing listeners into every word.
"I set out to write a classic murder ballad that delves into the timeless struggle between right and wrong," says Trey Calloway. "This murder mystery follows twin brothers-one a deputy, the other an outlaw-on a gripping journey that builds to the ultimate showdown of good versus evil. I am honored that Cowboys & Indians wanted to premiere this. I don't think there could have been a better fit!"
This release follows the success of Calloway's previous single "Your Love Is Safe With Me," which was released on Valentine's Day, and dedicated to his new bride, Raina. His debut album, Wanted Man, which continues to gain momentum includes nine tracks and blends the traditional sounds of the '90s with a modern edge. The final track, "That Was Us," premiered by The Music Universe, earned a spot on Spotify's All New Country editorial playlist, marking his second editorial placement from the album.
