Watch Bella Poarch's 'Will You Always Love Her?' Video

(Warner) Singer-songwriter Bella Poarch unveils "Will You Always Love Her?" a gripping new single and video that encapsulates the spiraling emotions and paranoia that creeps in when wondering if your significant other still loves someone from their past. Backed by an intoxicating melody and piercing vulnerability, Bella delivers a chilling, yet deeply relatable, portrait of longing and jealousy.
"The song captures the torment of longing and the crazy things heartbreak can make you do," shares Bella. "We filmed the video in a single take to preserve that raw, unfiltered intensity, and I can't wait for the world to experience it."
Directed by Christina Xing, the music video captures the emotional descent of "Will You Always Love Her?" in a surreal, psychological fever dream-where Bella, sporting blonde hair, takes center stage. Shot in a single take, the visual shifts between striking blue and red tones, mirroring the unraveling mind of someone consumed by doubt and obsession. Vines creep from the sink and shower, symbolizing intrusive thoughts taking root, before the scene is drenched in blood red-revealing a woman bound and silenced in the bathtub.
