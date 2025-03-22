Watch Dillon Francis and Albert Hype Go Pop Punk With Sorry My Love

(Sacks & Co) Superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis and GRAMMY award-winning producer Albert Hype are teaming up to form a new pop punk project, Sorry My Love. Their first song as a duo, "Forget" featuring Waterparks, is out now alongside a music video, which made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

"Forget is one of the best songs you'll ever hear in your entire life," says Dillon. "Regardless of who you are, what you like, or what you don't, this song will undoubtedly get stuck in your head. Awsten's vocals are incredible, from the tone of his voice to his insane harmonies. Sorry My Love is about to blow people's minds, and I don't want anyone to take my words lightly. Join us or live in regret."

Albert adds, "I'm very excited for the world to hear this project. The first single "Forget" with Waterparks is the perfect way to kick things off and give people a taste of what they can expect from this passion project Dillon and I have been working on for a while now. Awsten's voice is amazing and the energy he brings on this gives me the same feelings I felt in the 2000's whenever I heard new material from my favorite bands of that era."

Dillon and Albert were first introduced by a mutual friend and quickly discovered their shared musical influences. Both artists grew up loving emo music but had yet to showcase that inspiration in their own work. Some of Albert's earliest musical experiences were as a guitarist in punk bands while Dillon fulfilled his pop-punk fantasies through working with bands like Fall Out Boy and Panic! At The Disco.

An emo love letter to the formative music that shaped Dillon and Albert in their youth, Sorry My Love combines pop punk melodies with Latin features to create a sound that resonates with both nostalgia and innovation.

