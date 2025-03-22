World's First Cinema Release 'End Of My Rope' To Announce New Album

(BPM) World's First Cinema announced their highly-anticipated debut album Something of Wonder set to be released July 11th via Fearless Records. Along with the news, they released the introspective track "End of My Rope."
"End of My Rope" is a song that reflects the struggle of chasing your dreams and goals but not seeing the results. "This song means a lot to us and speaks to a feeling I think almost all musicians and creatives can relate to. Feeling like you work so hard for your craft and are constantly met with roadblocks or lack of progress can be very disheartening," shares the Los-Angeles based duo John Sinclair and Fil Thorpe.
Driven by their perseverance and creativity, the group has created a debut album that shows unparalleled depth and innovation. Building on the momentum of their previous releases, this record continues to push cinematic boundaries and touches on all the different tones they have played with since our inception.
"We've done heavily cinematic songs, really dark rocky songs, and orchestral piano ballads - we wanted our debut album to encompass all of these elements into a sonic journey that is glued together by the cinematic production tone we've always had," added John and Fil.
Their music remains rooted in the influences of film scores which has always been a cornerstone of World's First Cinema's sound and identity. Having the opportunity to work on a full album rather than an EP has allowed them to incorporate a wider range of sonic influences - from pop, EDM, and even '90s rock - into the sound of Something of Wonder.
The record was produced in collaboration with Fran Hall (Imagine Dragons, ZAYN) and features London-based rapper JD Cliffe. It boasts a total of 12 tracks which you can find below.
Something of Wonder Track List
1. Hold My Own
2. Freak Show
3. The Underneath
4. Paranoid
5. End of My Rope
6. Broken
7. Holy Ghost
8. Say Anything
9. Into Pieces
10. Sweet World
11. Postcard
12. Broken (feat. JD Cliffe)
