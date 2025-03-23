Aaryan Shah Releases New Album 'Do You See The Birds, Too?'

(ADA) Unraveling an immersive vision without comparison, acclaimed Indian-American singer, songwriter, and genre-breaking artist Aaryan Shah presents his highly anticipated fifth full-length album, Do You See The Birds, Too?, out now via ADA Worldwide.
Easily his most introspective and ambitious work yet-Aaryan's fifth studio album "Do You See The Birds, Too?" is an exploration of a 24 year-old taking his struggle with bipolar disorder into his own hands. His catalog is rooted in cinema, and Birds is no exception. Drawing a parallel to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Aaryan uses tracks like "Fission" and "Fusion" as thematic bookends, representing the crescendo of volatility felt across his first four albums, and the inevitable, hollow stillness that follows. A story of the world telling you you're better, even when you can't see it for yourself.
Across these eleven tracks, Aaryan stretches sonic boundaries with a fascinating sense of thematic cohesion. The sparse synths in "Interlinked" complement his ethereal and entrancing vocal transmissions accented by squeals of crows and seagulls -mixed to eerie perfection in Dolby Atmos. "Vantage Point" and "Vienna," which Earmilk applauded as a "perfect example of his artistic evolution," layer Aaryan's evocative delivery over airy production punctuated by a pulsating electronic beat.
The album concludes with an epic crescendo on "Your Life Was Never Meant To Be A Punishment." Doubling as a cathartic final exhale illuminated by a glimmer of hope and a bold refrain.
Now, audiences can fall into the embrace of Do You See The Birds, Too?
To celebrate the album release, this past week Aaryan hosted two listening events in partnership with Dolby Atmos to preview songs off Do You See The Birds, Too? in both NYC & LA. Fans and partners were able to immerse in a unique listening experience complete with visuals and a Q+A with Aaryan. Stream Do You See The Birds, Too? here
