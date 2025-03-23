American Mile Share 'Photograph Of You'

(SM) American Mile has released the single "Photograph of You," the second single from the forthcoming sophomore album American Dream, which is due on June 6th.

Blending their signature soulful storytelling with rugged country-inspired rock instrumentals, American Mile captures the bittersweet ache of absence, wrapping it in twangy guitars, driving percussion, and a chorus that stays with you long after the last note fades. The track channels the energy of classic heartbreak anthems while infusing it with a fresh, modern edge."'Photograph of You' is one of those songs we're all thinking about at some point in our life," says guitarist Eugene Rice. " On that day in the studio, I walked in and heard Joe's guitar part, and the lyrics were already in my head and heart, a poem that I'd been writing my whole life, one of love and loss."

"Photograph of You" follows the release of "Straight From The Heartland," which Glide Magazine said has "a style that brings to mind the likes of Tom Petty and John Mellencamp." The song is an anthem for transplants; it's about following your dreams while never forgetting where you came from and having that be the catalyst for your persistence.

American Mile is made up of four seasoned Los Angeles-based studio and touring musicians who, like many Los Angeles-based creatives, flocked to the city of angels from small towns to pursue their dreams. The band started with a strong rock foundation and found themselves embracing the soul and storyteller songwriting of country music, finding those sweet spots that blend heavy-hitting riffs with soulful lyrics that have earned them comparisons to The Black Crowes, The Brothers Osborne, and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats among others.

This song follows their 2020 debut, The Longest Road, crafted with Grammy-nominated producers Bruce Witkin and Keith Nelson. Known for their explosive stage presence, cultivated from playing over 200 shows per year, American Mile has earned acclaim across North America, performing on stages like Summerfest, the NASCAR Auto Club 400, and the Idaho Potato Drop. They've captivated audiences at legendary venues such as Moonshine Flats, Goldfields, and The Viper Room and have shared the stage with icons like 38 Special, Blue Oyster Cult, Nate Smith, Kameron Marlowe, and Neon Trees. Each performance cements them as a must-see act, further establishing their name in the lineage of modern country rock. American Mile will be introducing these new songs to audiences this Spring with select dates on the West Coast, South and Southeast.

Related Stories

Singled Out: American Mile's Straight from the Heartland

News > American Mile