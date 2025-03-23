Andy Frasco & The U.N. 'Swinging for the Fences' With G. Love and Eric Krasno

(PPR) Andy Frasco & The U.N. continue their high-energy run into 2025 with the release of "Swinging for the Fences," the latest single from their upcoming album, Growing Pains, out May 23. A swaggering, Motown-inspired jam featuring G. Love and Eric Krasno (Lettuce, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Soulive), the song is a playful but heartfelt meditation on aiming high in love-even when the odds (and your bank account) say otherwise.

Built around a grooving bassline, rich horn arrangements, and Frasco's signature blend of humor and soul, "Swinging for the Fences" tells the story of someone daring to believe they can land the love of their dreams-even if they're out of their league.

With lyrics like "Window shopping never got me anywhere / So I'm buying in and I'm flying in," Frasco leans into his trademark mix of optimism, desperation, and self-awareness.

"I have been a friend and a fan of Andy Frasco for years now" says G. Love. "Andy's wildly energetic and outrageous shows always tear the roof off. He's a tremendous performer, writer, singer, and piano player. I'm really excited about our collaboration, and to have Kraz in the mix is next-level stuff. We really hit a home run with this one."

"I always have a blast writing and working with Andy," adds Krasno. "This tune is a really cool blend of Motown and Rock & Roll with Frasco's unique voice and sound. He's got a way of combining wit and style with a message that's totally relatable."

"Swinging for the Fences" follows the release of Growing Pains' previous singles, each offering a distinct glimpse into the album's dynamic range. First came ""Try Not To Die," a groove-heavy, irreverent anthem that encouraged fans to embrace life's chaos with humor and heart, blending infectious energy with an uplifting, tongue-in-cheek outlook. Then came "Crazy Things," a wildly unhinged, storytelling-driven track that leans into the absurdities of love and relationships, packed with Frasco's signature wit and larger-than-life personality.

"Swinging for the Fences" is the latest preview of Growing Pains, an album that sees Andy Frasco evolving as both a songwriter and a storyteller. While Frasco has long been known for his electrifying stage presence and party-starting anthems, Growing Pains explores themes of love, addiction, personal growth, and embracing life's messiness-all without losing his signature humor and energy.

Related Stories

Andy Frasco & The U.N. Reveal 'Birthday Song'

News > Andy Frasco